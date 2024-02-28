Second-ever discount takes $80 off UGREEN’s all-new 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock at $320

Rikka Altland -
Amazonmac accessoriesUGREEN
Reg. $400 $320
a laptop computer sitting on top of a wooden desk

UGEEN’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Revodok Max Thunderbolt 4 dock for $319.99 shipped. This is only the second-ever discount from its usual $400 price tag and matches the all-time low we first saw back after its debut at CES 2024. UGREEN’s foray into the world of Thunderbolt 4 docks brings one of the more feature-packed options out there, offering 13 ports and 90W of power passthrough – all at $80 off.

This is UGREEN’s first Thunderbolt 4 dock, and the specs certainly mean it was worth the wait. The new Revodok Max features a robust assortment of ports featuring the main host Thunderbolt USB-C connection with 90W power passthrough to your computer. As far as what that single cable connection will get you, there’s dual 4K 60Hz display support over any combination of its DisplayPort output and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. A 2.5Gb Ethernet port is a lovely touch, as is the 20W USB-C port on the front. Legacy I/O gets some love with dual 10Gb/s USB-A slots that come joined by one of the 5Gb/s variety. Lastly, UGREEN rounds out the ports with SD card readers and a headphone jack.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market with a full metal build housing and now starts from $200 at Amazon.

UGREEN Thunderbolt 4 dock features:

The 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock is equipped with 2 Thunderbolt 4(40Gbps, 15W), a DisplayPort 1.4, a 2.5GbE ethernet, SD & TF 4.0, a USB C 3.2(10Gbps, 20W), two USB A 3.2(10Gbps), two USB A 3.0, a 3.5mm audio, and a 180W DC power ports, which can meet all your high-performance expansion needs. With one upstream and two downstream Thunderbolt 4 ports, you can transfer data at speeds up to 40Gbps and display in resolutions up to 8K. Experience high-performance work like never before.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
UGREEN

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Introducing Fir: Hydro Flask’s deep woods, Oregon...
SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova 7X wireless headset for ...
Grab a pair of Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged sneakers fo...
Rest your MacBook on this affordable aluminum stand at ...
Crank up your battlestation with Crucial’s T700 G...
Prep for spring with 25% off Greenworks 60V electric la...
Get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with this 7-inch wir...
TP-Link’s affordable smart cams now even lower wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments