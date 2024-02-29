ASUS’ Azoth 75% wireless keyboards with hot-swap keys, OLED display from $200 (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is now offering the latest Snow Switch ASUS ROG Azoth 75 Wireless DIY Custom Gaming Keyboard for $208.67 shipped. The basic Red and Blue switch models are currently on sale for $199.99 shipped as well. Regularly $250, the newer Snow Switch model first landed on Amazon back in December and is now nearly 20% off the going rate. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low – this model has never dropped below $220 before today. You’re looking at a more compact 75% gaming keyboard with hot swappable pre-lubed ROG NX Snow Switches. The walled stem design “to enhance keystroke stability” joins a silicone gasket mount complete with three layers of dampening foams that “combine to provide an unrivaled typing experience.” Alongside the RGB lighting action, this model also features an OLED display to view system info and keyboard settings with a built-in three-way knob for quick settings adjustment. Head below for more details.

If something in the SteelSeries family of gaming accessories is more your style, check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on its Apex TKL Mini and Pro gaming keyboard. The deals deliver up to $50 in savings and span a few different models headlined by the Apex 9 TKL Mini Gaming Keyboard at $110 shipped.

On the more novel and fun side of things, we are also still tracking a new all-time low on 8Bitdo’s epic Famicom-style mechanical keyboard starting at $80. This mid-2023 release also come complete with a pair of giant Super Buttons you can custom program and all of the details you need on this offer while the price is still right are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

ASUS ROG Azoth 75 Wireless Gaming Keyboard features:

ROG SpeedNova Wireless Technology — ROG SpeedNova wireless technology offers up to 2,000+ hours of stable, uninterrupted near-zero-latency gameplay in 2.4 GHz RF mode (RGB and OLED off).

OLED Smart Display Screen — 2-inch OLED panel can show the settings menu, media visualizations and system monitoring. Three-way control knob for adjusting RGB, Media or Music settings for a fantastic game experience.

Unique Gasket Mount Design — Silicone gasket mount with three layers of dampening foam combined provides a silent keyboard and unrivaled typing experience for gaming players.

Hot-swappable ROG NX Mechanical Switches — Pre-lubed switches for smoother clicks and eliminates bouncing noises respectively; fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves provide great keystroke feel and consistency.

