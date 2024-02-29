Nanoleaf’s wooden Elements HomeKit lights work with Thread at new $150 low (Save $100)

The official Nanoleaf Amazon storefront is offering its Elements Wood Look Hexagons 7-panel Smarter Kit for $149.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $50 off coupon. Normally fetching $250, this kit saw regular discounts over 2023, averaging one or two every month, often to $200 with an occasional drop further to $196. It wasn’t until Black Friday and Christmas sales that we saw the price drop even lower, first to $190 and then again to $180. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 40% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $30 and landing at a new all-time low.

Packed with all the modular and multi-color capabilities that Nanoleaf is known for, Elements sports a refreshed wood design that blends better with your home’s decor. You can configure the seven included panels in any configuration you prefer for a more artful inclusion with your aesthetics alongside its customizable ambient lighting. They provide HomeKit controls and Alexa and Google Assistant support, as well as Thread border router support for its Shapes lineup – letting you pair other Thread devices to your HomeKit setup. Head below to learn more.

More Nanoleaf smart lights seeing discounts:

For more affordable ambient lighting options, Govee currently has a bunch of discounts happening across its lineup. You’ll find the Glide Hexagon Light Panel Starter Kit at a new all-time low, giving you seven panels to personalize into any configuration you prefer. You can also upgrade to the latest Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack, instead, with more LED beads packed inside each panel that can all be spliced together giving you virtually limitless color combinations. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30.

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons Smarter Kit features:

[Nature-Inspired Smart Decor] Perfect for elevating home decor, creating a cozy ambiance in the room, or finding inspiration.

[Build & Expand Your Design] The perfect harmony of art and technology, Nanoleaf Elements doubles as an elegant piece of artwork and customizable ambient lighting. Expand your creation with Elements Expansion Packs (sold separately) to take your design to the next level.

[Warmest to Coolest Whites] Set the ideal ambience with adjustable warm and cool whites to fill your home with soft illumination.

[Dynamic Glowing Effects] Experience the cozy feeling of a crackling fireplace or the tranquility of a calming waterfall with the curated color effects on the Nanoleaf App.

[Simple Adhesive Setup] The installation process is even easier than putting up a picture frame. Easily mount Elements onto any flat surface using the included Mounting Tape, no drilling required!

[See Your Music Come to Life] Play your favorite music and see panels dance along to the melody.

[Control It Your Way] Go deep into customizing your lights with the Nanoleaf App (colors, lighting animations, schedules, and more), connect it with a smart home assistant for hands-free control, or use the built-in Controller.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!