Oster’s 8-in-1 french door convection oven with XL capacity hits lowest price in years at $173

Amazon is offering the Oster 8-in-1 French Door Convection Oven for $173.19 shipped. Down from $200, with a $269 MSRP, it saw a bunch of rising and falling in price between May and November (never lower than $200) before stagnating and slowly trickling down lower for the end of 2023. Today’s deal takes these end-of-year lows a step further as a 36% markdown off the going rate and lands as the lowest price we have seen since the early months of 2022.

With this combination oven you’ll get the versatility of 8 cooking functions in one convenient device, allowing you to toast, broil, bake, defrost, warm, and dehydrate, with functions for pizza and a turbo convection mode for faster cooking and more even browning as well. You can even slow cook your food at temperatures as low as 150 degrees Fahrenheit for an adjustable time “up to six hours.” It sports two rack levels with an extra-large interior able to hold two 16-inch pizzas simultaneously, as well as single-pull french doors for easier access when you’ve only got one hand free.

Be sure to check out the on-going discount for the KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, as well as a sale that is taking up to 54% off attachments. It comes equipped with a 275W motor that allows you to tackle all sorts of your favorite baking jobs and features a 4.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl as well as ten mixing speeds and includes three attachments to get you started. If you plan to spend this spring jumping back behind the grill, Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometers are also seeing some major discounts.

Oster 8-in-1 French Door Convection Oven features:

Single door pull opens both doors with 1 hand ease and convenience

Digital controls provide precise cooking time and temperature to take the guesswork out of cooking

Turbo convection baking technology cooks faster and browns more evenly, STAINLESS STEEL FINISH: Durable, premium stainless steel finish

Two racks provide maximum cooking flexibility; This oven control allows you to slowly cook your food at a preset temperature of 150°F for an adjustable time of upto 6 hours

Extra large interior accommodates 2 16 inches pizzas; Preheat setting gets oven temperature up to where you need for precise cooking

90 minute timer with signal turns oven off automatically

This product contains Aluminum, Stainless steel(Iron, Chromium, Nickel, Manganese, Phosphorus)

