Never overcook your proteins with Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer at new $17 low

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with two probes for $16.79 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its regular $28 price tag, this thermometer only saw five discounts over 2023, with two dropping costs to $24 and two taking it further to $23, while a short-lived Prime Deal day discount dropped the price to the $20 annual low. Today’s deal comes in as an $11 markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $3 and landing at a new all-time low. This Bluetooth meat thermometer lets you keep your eyes on your grill from over 230 feet away, allowing you to step away from the meat-sitting and multi-task instead. You’ll never overcook your food again, as you can set a pre-determined internal temperature and get alerted via notification when your food reaches it. Head below to learn more.

Govee currently has a bunch of discounts happening across its vast lineup of smart devices. You’ll find the Glide Hexagon Light Panel Starter Kit at a new all-time low, giving you seven panels to personalize into any configuration you prefer. You can also upgrade to the latest Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack, instead, with more LED beads packed inside each panel that can all be spliced together giving you virtually limitless color combinations. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30. And if you’re home’s air continues being dry as we enter spring, you might want to consider this 4L Smart Humidifier that can cover a 500-square foot area for up to 36 hours on one full tank.

Monitor Your Grill Wirelessly: With this wireless grill meat thermometer, you can keep an eye on your grill, smoker, or oven from up to 230ft away. Spend less time waiting and more time multitasking while your food cooks to perfection.

Get Smart Alerts: Never overcook your food again. This smart Bluetooth meat thermometer will beep and send an instant notification to your phone via the Govee Home App when your food temperature is out of your preset range.

Cook Like a Pro: The Govee Home App offers USDA-recommended food temperatures for various doneness levels of meat, including turkey, lamb, beef, chicken, pork, and more. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you can grill more efficiently with this thermometer.

Reliable and Accurate: Our food grade 304 stainless steel thermometer probes have an accuracy of ±1.8°F/1°C to reliably monitor the doneness of your food (under 302℉). Please remember not to touch the temperature probes immediately after use.

Easy to Use: This Bluetooth meat thermometer has a strong magnetic back and a folding stand, making it easy to place on your grill, smoker, or oven. The large backlight screen makes it easy to read, even at night.

