Not impressed with Razer’s new V3 Chroma mic? Grab this Logitech USB mic for just $30 (Or less)

While it’s hard to side-step the impressive new RGB-covered Razer Seiren V3 Chroma mic and the brand’s latest V3 mini model, Woot is offering a particularly notable deal on the Logitech Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone. The regularly $50 streaming mic might not be as high-tech and flashy as the brand new models Razer debuted today, but you can now grab one for just $29.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). That’s $10 under our previous mention, well below the current listing on Amazon, and the best we can find. Woot will also sell you two of them for $49.99 Prime shipped today, bringing the cost down to $25 a pop – easily one of the best prices we have ever tracked. These mics come in generic brown boxes, but the product “inside is brand new.” Head below for additional details.

The Logitech Blue Snowball iCE is “well-suited to game streaming, podcasting, Discord calls, vocals and instruments.” It is a relatively entry-level solution that is now one of the most affordable you’ll find from a major brand like Logitech. It ships with the stand you see pictured above for out-of-the-box setup on your desktop with a cardioid pickup pattern, the retro-focused design, and “legendary broadcast sound.”

While the Blue Snowball iCE is a solid option and, potentially, a better solution for casual users and beginners, you’ll really want to at least take a look at the latest from Razer. Its new Seiren V3 Chroma features impressive reactive 360-degree lighting surrounding the upper capsule of the mic and costs less than it looks. This model also landed this morning alongside the next-generation Seiren Mini for folks looking for a more economical way to get in on Razer’s latest as well. All of the details you need on these two new releases are in our hands-on impression post right here.

Logitech Blue Snowball iCE features:

Snowball iCE is the fastest, easiest way to get high-quality sound for recording and streaming. Powered by a custom cardioid condenser capsule, Snowball iCE delivers crystal-clear audio quality that’s light-years ahead of your built-in computer microphone. Capturing audio from a built-in computer microphone is like walking on thin ice—it may work for a while, but you’ll ultimately be left out in the cold. Enter Snowball iCE, the fast, easy and reliable way to get great-sounding audio for your streams and video projects. Snowball iCE has a custom condenser capsule that delivers crystal-clear audio quality that no computer microphone can match.

