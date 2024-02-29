Hands-on: Razer just unveiled its new Seiren V3 Chroma mic with 360-degree reactive lighting at $130

Update: The new Razer Seiren V3 Chroma RGB USB Microphone is now available for purchase at Amazon for $129.99 shipped.

Update: Today’s new Razer Seiren V3 Chroma mic is also launching alongside the more affordable Razer Seiren V3 Mini at $60 as well. More details below.

Today, Razer is unveiling the latest addition to its lineup of streaming mics with the new Seiren V3 Chroma. The current lineup of Seiren mics didn’t see any updates for CES this year alongside the brand’s new Blade gaming laptops, but the new model is now joining the mini entry-level model, the clip-on BT variant, the Seiren V2 X, and the flagship V2 Pro. Pulling from the look and feel of the existing lineup, the latest model features a similar, albeit modernized form-factor, with a larger capsule covered in vibrant customizable Chroma lighting. Head below for more details and some of our hands-on impressions of the new Razer Seiren V3 Chroma mic.

Razer’s new Seiren V3 Chroma streaming mic debuts today

Razer describes the new Seiren V3 Chroma as a “pro-grade USB mic with RGB lighting customization that outshines all others.” Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, the entire top half of the mic features 360-degree customizable multi-color illumination with stream and game reactive lighting alongside a top-mounted sensor for tap-to-mute action and what Razer calls multi-tap actions – the entire 360-degree lighting array will change color as you adjust the gain and mute/un-mute the microphone – a quick heads-up notification of the state of your live signal.

Here’s a quick rundown of the main feature list:

Stream and Game Reactive Lighting: Powered by Razer Chroma RGB for customization and immersion that outshines all others.

Multi-Function Tap-to-Mute Sensor: Extended functionality with multi-tap actions and lighting indicator for instant and intuitive control.

Double and triple tap commands let you adjust lighting or toggle the mic’s digital gain limiter for added convenience

Automatic digital gain limiter, built-in noise-dampening design, and dynamic lighting warnings for peak audio levels, eliminate concerns about sounding too loud or distorted during broadcasts

Supercardioid Condenser Mic: Captures more detail in your voice, supported by a tighter pickup pattern that suppresses ambient noise for stellar vocal clarity and quality.

Digital Gain Limiter and Built-in Shock Absorber: Advanced gain controls and a LED lighting indicator so that you’ll never have to worry about sounding too loud or distorted.

Plug-and-Play Design: Fuss-free set up with no software or drivers required. Works with Discord, OBS Studio, and XSplit.

Advanced Customization via Razer Synapse: Comes with on-board stream mixer to set separate volume mixes for playback and your stream, and more.

Build

The overall build is solid, with a stealthy black facade throughout, black-on-black Razer logo, and all black desktop stand – perfect to allow the Chroma RGB lighting to take center stage. The simple and clean design is one I can appreciate – the sort of pill or capsule shape of the mic is similar to what we have seen from the other Seiren releases, just with a more modern and, perhaps, futuristic vibe. The mechanical connections, stand bolts, and adjustable angle action all feel well made and on par with something in this price range – the weighted base could be a touch heavier if you ask me, but you, for the most part, can adjust the angle of the mic without the whole unit lifting off the table all that much.

The USB cable it ships with is also of a higher quality than your typical plastic variant – it’s one of those braided cables, complete with matching black end caps to safeguard the connector ends when not in use or traveling. It features USB-C on one end to connect to the mic and USB-A on the other – there’s no adapter in the box for folks that would prefer/or need to connect the mic to their laptop, PC, or otherwise with the newer port standard.

V3 Chroma – 360-degree stream/game reactive lighting

The lighting array here is an impressive one, if you’re into that type of thing. And if you are into that type of thing, the new V3 Chroma is going to be the model you’re after when it comes to Razer’s mic lineup. Replacing the more traditional wire metal grille-style we have seen on mics for decades as well as the one found on the V2 Pro, the entire top of the mic is covered in a sort of perforated encasement, allowing the Chroma RGB illumination to shine through the small round cutouts. It’s an impressive, if not slightly gimmicky, sight to see. If you’re looking to bring all of the colors in the rainbow to your setup, or just complete your full-on Chroma RGB battlestation, it’s hard to not at least consider the eye-catching design Razer is bringing to the table here.

We have only had a very short amount of time to actually test the mic out for ourselves, but anyone familiar with the Chroma RGB customization process on any of Razer’s even mildly recent hardware releases will know what they are in for with the lighting on the new Seiren V3 Chroma – just about any color you could ask for, either one solid color across the entire 360-degree capsule, or something in between, to match whatever mood or vibe you’re after at the time.

The lighting array not only works alongside Chroma-integrated titles, but can also automatically respond to events during your stream, like emotes, alerts, and more, as well as offer up visual warnings when your audio levels are too hot.

Seiren V3 Chroma sound quality impressions

The sound quality isn’t going to blow your mind, or it, at least, didn’t blow mine, but it is in no way sub par. Clearly an entirely subjective topic, but to my ears it does sound solid overall. I might suggest it sounds about as good as the $130 MSRP would suggest – it’s not ground breaking and overly detailed, but it is good and looks a whole lot more impressive than some of the high-end USB microphones from proper audio and recording brands on the level of Apogee and Sennheiser. Casual streamers likely won’t take offense to the sound quality or even notice, and it might leave a touch to be desired for hardcore pros, but it sounds more than acceptable overall coming from someone who is more familiar with the hardcore music recording mics. It’s all about solid stream-quality audio and bright shiny lights here as far as I’m concerned, and, in that regard, the new Seiren V3 Chroma is a success all around.

The new Razer Seiren V3 Chroma is available worldwide stating today at $129.99 shipped – the Best Buy listing for the mic will be live any time now, if it isn’t already. This seems a fair asking price by comparison to the rest of the lineup considering the new Chroma action – the V2 X carries a $99 list (currently closer to $72 at Amazon) while the mini sells for around $40, and the V2 Pro typically sits in the $120 range.

And here are the details on the new Razer Seiren V3 Mini at $60:

CONDENSER MIC — Fitted with a custom condenser capsule, the mic’s impressive sensitivity can capture more detail, especially at higher frequencies, ensuring it broadcasts voice with stellar clarity and quality

TAP-TO-MUTE SENSOR WITH LED INDICATOR — Whether gaming, chatting, or streaming, instantly prevent audio mishaps by simply tapping the top of the mic

ADVANCED CUSTOMIZATION VIA RAZER SYNAPSE — From studio-level sample rates to separate volume mixes for playback and the audience, create the perfect setting and manage it all from one powerful platform

