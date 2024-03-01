Save $770 on Dell’s 32-inch UltraSharp 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 4 at new $2,330 low

Dell is currently offering its gorgeous 32-inch UltraSharp 6K Thunderbolt 4 Monitor for $2,329.99 shipped. This is a steep discount from its usual $3,100 price tag, and an even better offer considering it’s a new all-time low. We haven’t seen all too many chances to save period since launching last year, and now you can take $770 off while upgrading your Mac workstation with one of the most capable monitors on the market.

Dell’s UltraSharp monitor really delivers everything an Apple setup could want. There is the 32-inch 6K panel, which manages to even best Apple’s usual 5K displays with some extra pixels. There’s 99% DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage for the IPS panel, as well as 600 nits of HDR brightness. Thunderbolt 4 is also standard on the monitor. It means you can plug just a single cable in from your M3 MacBook to power a whole workstation, with support for sending up to 140W of power alongside handling the display output and connecting to the onboard USB hub – which also includes Gigabit Ethernet.

Dell sweetens the pot with a built-in 4K webcam, as well as stereo speakers, an adjustable stand, and an anti-glare finish on the display. If you’re looking for the ultimate desktop upgrade, this is going to offer a bit more bang for your buck than an Apple Studio display – all at $770 off. We break down the experience a bit more in our launch coverage.

More on the Dell 6K UltraSharp monitor:

Be ultra-productive on the world’s first 6K monitor with IPS Black panel technology featuring exceptional color and detail, future-ready connectivity and built-in collaboration features. See every detail with up to 156% more pixels compared to a 4K monitor. Get wide color coverage including 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Display-P3. Experience deeper blacks and greater gray color level accuracy – delivering exceptional contrast (2000:1), bringing your work to life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!