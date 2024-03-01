Govee’s RGBIC backlight fits 40 to 50-inch TVs for new $14 low, more smart devices from $22

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its Smart RGBIC LED TV Backlight for 40-50 inch TVs for $14.39 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members and on orders over $25. Down from its usual $20 price tag, it spent the last year receiving the same repeating discount to a $16 low every one to two months. Today’s deal takes things a little further as a combined 28% markdown off the going rate, etching out a new all-time low. You’ll experience a true visual symphony with these backlights as they sync with your 40 to 50-inch TV to create a more dynamic and robust atmosphere for your viewing pleasure. They offer 76 preset scene modes to compliment your streaming, while the 11 music modes dance along in glorious illumination to create an at-home concert experience. You’ll have full smart controls via the Govee Home app and they even come with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for hands-free control.

More Govee smart devices seeing discounts:

For more ambient lighting options, you’ll find the Glide Hexagon Light Panel Starter Kit at a new all-time low, giving you seven panels to personalize into any configuration you prefer. You can also upgrade to the latest Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack, instead, with more LED beads packed inside each panel that can all be spliced together giving you virtually limitless color combinations. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $35.

Govee Smart RGBIC LED TV Backlight features:

RGBIC Vibrant Lighting Effect: Govee RGBIC TV LED Backlight allows to customize each strip segment and display multiple colors at the same time. More vibrant colors in your TV lights can upgrade your visuals and bring you a better viewing experience.

Smart App & Voice Control: Manage the LED lights for TV lights with Govee Home App via Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, or use Alexa & Google Assistant for voice control. (Note: This model doesn’t capture colors from your TV and 2.4G Wi-Fi only)

Multiple Preset Scenes: Govee Home App offers 76 preset scene modes and 11 music modes, from which you can choose the lighting effects that suit your mood or the atmosphere around you to provide an immersive viewing experience.

Music Sync: Govee TV lights allows the colors and brightness levels to sync with the rhythm, helping you create the vibe you need. You can also choose one of your favorite modes to suit your moods and enhance your TV-watching experience.

Flexible Installation: This 7.8ft TV led backlight can cover 4 sides of 40-50 inch TVs. It is recommended to use the cable clips to secure the TV LED strip lights to make them snugly fit your TVs.

