A $90 clearance discount hits Logitech’s Combo Touch 12.9-inch iPad Pro keyboard folio at $140

Amazon is begining to clear out the Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro Folio Keyboard case ahead of the spring Apple event expected for this month. It drops to $139.99 shipped ahead of time from its usual $230 price tag. On top of just being $90 off, this is also a new all-time low. We last saw it on sale last December hovering around $160, and now it’s an extra $20 off at the best price ever. The 11-inch model is also on sale at $154.20, but this is only the second-best price at 23% off the $200 price tag.

Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house Magic Keyboard, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard is compatible with the just-released M2 iPad Pro as well as previous-generation models. Packing a folio design, the accessory covers both the front and back of your device with support for Apple’s Smart Connector to power the backlit detachable keyboard and its built-in trackpad. It comes in either 12.9- or 11-inch versions, too. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model.

Logitech did just debut a new way to expand your iPad or even a MacBook into a portable workstation. The new Casa Pop Up Desk includes everything you need to make an ergonomic setup anywhere, thanks to a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad that can stow away inside a folding MacBook stand that doubles as a case. We broke down the whole feature set in our launch coverage now that the hybird accessory is now shipping.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio features:

Four versatile use modes allow you to type, sketch, view and read without ever having to remove your iPad Pro from the keyboard case. Remove the keyboard when you’re done typing for more flexibility and enjoy 50 degrees of adjustable viewing angles. This iPad keyboard case features a responsive and reliable trackpad that allows you to use the entire surface to work and perform.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!