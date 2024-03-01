Onkyo’s TX-NR6100 7.2-channel 8K AV receiver with AirPlay 2 drops to $470 (Reg. $799)

Best Buy is now offering the Onkyo TX-NR6100 7.2-Channel THX AV Receiver for $469.99 shipped. This drops from the usual $799 price tag in order to save you $329. On top of just being an all-time low, today’s offer is also an extra $209 under the competing price cut over at Adorama. This A/V receiver is going to be particularly notable for Apple setups thanks to AirPlay 2 support, but it also comes with support for a 7.2-channel speaker setup.

The Onkyo TX-NR6100 can handle 210W of power per channel across two audio zones, with THX audio and Dolby Atmos. Then, built-in Wi-Fi offers tons of smart features like Alexa and Google Assistant integration, as well as Sonos support. It supports 8K passthrough while still retaining HDR10+ specs, with three HDMI 2.1 inputs and six of the standard HDMI options.

Also on sale today via Adorama is the more affordable Onkyo TX-NR6050 AV receiver, which drops to $299 with 7.2-channel 8K home theater support. This one has been trending in the $699 range as of late, but sells for as much as $749. It’s now down by $450 and marks a new all-time low with the same AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google support as found above. The big difference is dropping down to the 7.2-channel setup and 200W of power per channel.

If you’re looking to score some new audio gear to pair with either receiver, Crutchfield is still discounting an assortment of Klipsch speakers and subwoofers from $119. It’s the perfect sale to build out a surround sound setup from scratch or just grab some new Dolby Atmos-enabled models with upward-firing speakers to really improve the soundstage of your new theater.

Onkyo TX-NR6100 AV Receiver features:

Building key noise-reduction refinements into 210 W/Ch THX Certified Select high-current amplification, the Onkyo TX-NR6100 sets the bar for reference sound while bringing 8K/60p and HDR10+ video to your compatible display over HDMI. Enjoy Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks through your height-enabled surround system or use upmixing and virtualization solutions from DTS® and Dolby to create a 3D sound-field from any layout. Cue and control music around your home with voice assistants Hey Google or Alexa, and connect a second display via HDMI Sub/Zone 2 output.

