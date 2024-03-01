Save $260 on the ultimate Sonos Arc home theater bundle with Era 300s and Sub Gen 3

Crutchfield is offering the perfect bundle to completely refresh your home theater. Sonos makes some of our favorite smart speakers, and now the company’s Arc 7.1.4-channel Home Theater bundle gives you everything needed for a surround sound experience at $2,336 shipped. This is $260 off the usual $2,596 price tag and is an extra $10 under the previous discount. It’s within $80 of the all-time low, and is also the second-best offer to date. This package includes the Sonos Arc and its companion Gen 3 subwoofer, as well as a pair of the new Sonos Era 300 speakers.

This bundle is the perfect upgrade to an existing home theater to one of the most capable sound setups around. You get the main soundbar thanks to the Sonos Arc, which delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Then there’s the Gen 3 Sub, which brings some needed bass into the setup with two force-canceling woofers positioned face-to-face in the cabinet.

The new Sonos Era 300 speakers are then the icing on the cake. Each of the two is ideal for serving as a satellite speaker or just ideal for expanding your smart speaker range into another room. They have the usual Sonos perks like AirPlay 2 and Trueplay, with four tweeters and two woofers offering stereo sound and Dolby Atmos support.

If you’re looking to take your tunes with you away from an outlet, I just reviewed the Sonos Move 2. It made one hell of a first impression on me with a fun green colorway and only kept that momentum up with stellar stereo playback and a portable design that keeps me serenaded for 24 hours on a single charge. On top of just being a more affordable way to listen to your tunes anywhere, I can personally recommend it for anyone in the market for a more portable smart speaker.

More on this Sonos Era 300 speaker bundle:

This bundle gives you a pair of Sonos Era 300 speakers plus a Sonos Sub (Gen 3). The speakers are Dolby Atmos®-enabled, so it’s ideal for turning your Sonos Arc home theater sound system. Or add deep bass and enveloping rear-channel effects to your Beam (Gen 2) . And this setup can be part of a larger Sonos multi-room audio system.

