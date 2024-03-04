Google Nest WiFi routers double as Assistant speakers, score a dual-node system for $83

Amazon is now offering the 2-node Google Nest WiFi Router System for $83.60 shipped. Down from the $299 MSRP it has been selling for all year, today’s offer has Amazon looking to clear out the now previous-generation Wi-Fi package in the Google stable. It’s a new all-time low at well below ous previous $123 mention from last fall, and is as low as it gets for a dual router system from a trusted brand like this – especially when you consider the Google Assistant features we’ll cover below.

Giving your home Wi-Fi a nice refresh for the spring, this 802.11ac package provides 4,400-square feet of coverage thanks to the dual-node system. It can handle upwards of 2.2Gb/s of overall throughput from as many as 200 smartphones, laptops, smart home accessories, and any other clients. And on top of supporting an entire family’s worth of gadgets, each of the routers also doubles as an Assistant speaker for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

We also just saw Ubiquiti launch the new UniFi Cloud Gateway Ultra for those who want to roll their own home network system. It comes joined by a matching PoE Switch Ultra that lets you build a tailor-made Wi-Fi system with whatever specs you’d like – be it Wi-Fi 7 or just sticking with Wi-Fi 5 like these Nest packages.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!