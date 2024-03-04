Govee 3-in-1 outdoor smart plug falls 40% to new $24 low, more smart plugs from $21

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its 3-in-1 Outdoor Smart Plug for $23.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 40% off coupon. Free shipping is available to Prime members and on orders over $25. Down from the usual $40, it saw a few discounts over 2023, falling to a $30 low for the first time that January and not repeating until just last month, over a year later. Today’s deal comes in as a $16 markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $6 and marking a new all-time low. This smart plug sports three individually controlled outlets housed by a waterproof and fire-resistant conical shell that “protects outlets from rain, dust, and harsh weather.” It features a 3-foot extension cable for more convenience and flexibility as well as Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice and app control. Head below for more.

Amazon is also offering the meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $22, after clipping the on-page $5 off coupon. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings – you’ll be getting far more smart functionality, making this smart plug a perfect addition to your holiday light displays, or any outdoor lighting in general. You’ll also find the 3-socket model on sale as well for $25, after clipping the on-page $8 off coupon. For your indoor smart plug needs, grab the Govee smart plug 4-pack for $21, after clipping the on-page $8 off coupon – or the Linkind Matter Smart Plug 4-pack for $33, after clipping the on-page 15% off coupon.

Govee also has some on-going discounts on ambient smart lighting like the Glide Hexagon Light Panel Starter Kit at a new all-time low, giving you seven panels to personalize into any configuration you prefer. You can also upgrade to the latest Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack, instead, with more LED beads packed inside each panel that can all be spliced together giving you virtually limitless color combinations. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are on sale for $40.

Govee 3-in-1 Outdoor Smart Plug features:

3-in-1 Smart WiFi Plug: Our smart plug outdoor has 3 independent sockets, allowing you to control devices separately. The max wattage of this outdoor smart outlet is 1875 watts(15A ‎125 V), and large space between sockets allowing 3 appliances to be used at once. *2.4 GHz only.

Elaborate Design for Outdoor Use: With a special conical design and fire-resistant material, this outdoor smart plug waterproof protects outlets from rain, dust, and harsh weather (-20-45℃), better than rubber cover. The hang-up design and 3ft cable also add more versatility.

Stable & Smooth Connection: The smart plug is both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible for a more reliable connection wherever you are. Simply plug it in, download Govee Home App, then follow the simple instructions to enjoy this smart outdoor plug.

Remote & Voice Control: Control your outdoor smart plug and create up to 10+ preset timers with a simple tap via Govee Home App. Enjoy hands-free control using Alexa and Google Assistant to control your devices with basic voice commands.

Energy-Saving Timer: Let your smart WiFi plug work with your daily routine. Set up to 10+ timers or countdowns on Govee Home App to turn your devices on or off automatically. Energy Star certified, Govee outdoor WiFi plug truly save you more on electric bill.

3ft Extra Long Cord: Features an extra long 3-foot cord, which is long enough to work with hard-to-reach outlets or devices, providing more convenience and flexibility.

