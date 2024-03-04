Save up to 50% on HyperX RGB streaming USB mics today starting from $50

Just after seeing the impressive new Razer V3 Chroma model go up for sale, Amazon is now offering some notable deals on HyperX’s customizable lighting-equipped streaming microphones. First up, you’ll find the HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condenser Microphone on sale for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 50% price drop and the lowest we can find. It is also only the second-time we have seen this model drop this low on Amazon, landing on par with last year’s short-lived Black Friday offer. While this might not feature a completely lit-up capsule like the new Razer model or the other Hyper model on sale below, it does make for a notable middle-ground option that will save you even more cash. Additional details below.

The HyperX DuoCast features 24-bit/96kHz recording with a pair of polar capture patterns (cardioid and omnidirectional) to support various recording scenarios. Compatible with PC, PS5, PS4, and Mac out of the box, you’ll find a customizable RGB light ring wrapped around the form-factor to add some extra flair into your streams. The low-profile shock-mount and stand is included while the tap-to-mute and gain control adjustments “let you take control of your broadcast sound” directly from the mic. Get an even closer look in our hands-on review.

More HyperX USB mic deals:

And for the latest and greatest, you’ll find everything you need to know about the new Razer V3 mics starting from $60 right here.

HyperX DuoCast features:

Customizable RGB light ring: The tasteful RGB light ring gives the DuoCast a touch of vibrant RGB style with 2 customizable zones. Built for gaming, but professional enough to handle business.

Hi-Res 24-bit/96kHz recording: Capture accurate, low-noise recordings with the DuoCast’s high bit depth and sampling rate.

Low-profile shock mount: Form and function: The sleek, minimalist design also contains a shock mount to reduce the pickup of unwanted rumble and vibrations.

Tap-to-Mute sensor & gain control adjustment: Convenient tap-to-mute functionality and an easy to use gain control adjustment knob let you take control of your broadcast sound.

Two polar patterns: As referenced by its name, the DuoCast has two polar patterns: cardioid and omnidirectional. Switch between the two at the touch of a button.

Customizable via HyperX NGENUITY Software: Change the color and behavior of the RGB lighting with easy-to-use HyperX NGENUITY Software.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!