New Amazon all-time low lands on Marshall’s Middleton Bluetooth Speaker at $236 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Marshall Middleton Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $236.38 shipped. Regularly $300, this model debuted about a year ago now and has seen very few price drops since. This is nearly $64 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We dubbed this Marshall’s “most capable speaker” at launch. It delivers on that retro-infused vibe the brand is known for alongside True Stereophonic audio – “a unique form of multi-directional stereo sound from Marshall to deliver the ultimate immersive experience wherever you roam” – and a speaker tuned for loudness. It features an IP67 dust- and water-resistant build to withstand the elements alongside 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, top-mounted bass and treble controls and additional audio customizations options within the companion app. Here’s our launch coverage and you can head below for more.

Other higher-end Bluetooth audio speaker experiences worth exploring are those in the Bose lineup. The brand makes some of the best audio gear out there and we just featured its latest speaker sale. Alongside a $100 price drop on its latest smart sound bar solution, you’ll also find a range of its Bluetooth speakers now starting from $99 shipped right here.

On the more intelligent side of things, today also saw notable deals hit JBL’s new Authentics Assistant smart speakers from $299. Loaded with intelligent voice command action by way of Google Assistant, these are some of the latest additions to the brand’s speaker lineup with a more high-end approach than its typical models featuring a leather-like enclosure with a grid-textured grille. Scope them out in today’s coverage.

Marshall Middleton Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Middleton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional stereo sound from Marshall to deliver the ultimate immersive experience wherever you roam. Equally at home in the festival mud or on your polished sideboard thanks to its iconic yet durable design. With a rugged IP67 dust- and water-resistant build, a bit of rain and dirt won’t get under its skin. 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. When you do need to charge, plug in your speaker and you’ll be back to full battery in only 4.5 hours – the next encore is never far away.

