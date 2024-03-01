Amazon Bose speaker sale up to $150 off: Latest AI Smart Ultra Soundbar $100 off, more from $99

Just after the brand launched its new Ultra Open earbuds, Amazon has launched its latest Bose speaker sale featuring a range of Bluetooth speakers and sound bars with up to $150 in savings. The sale event is headlined by the flagship new Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar at $799 shipped in both white and black, down from the regular $899 price tag. This model first landed back in September as the latest in the brand’s lineup of high-end home theater gear. After seeing a couple price drops ahead of the holidays last year, it has now returned to the Amazon all-time low with a solid $100 in savings. Hit up our launch coverage, but be sure to head below for additional details and more Bose speaker deals from $99.

The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is the brand’s latest and most intelligent solution featuring an A.I. Dialogue Mode designed to automatically tune the speaker for the best audio settings – “ultra-crisp vocal clarity, so you never miss what your favorite characters say again.” Alongside voice command action via Alexa and Google Assistant “to control your entertainment, daily tasks, and access information using your voice,” you’ll also find two custom-engineered upward firing dipole speakers with Bose TrueSpace technology – “separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience.” Connectivity options include optical audio, HDMI eARC, and Bluetooth.

More Bose speaker deals:

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar features:

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Voice Control is top-of-the-line wireless speaker, surround sound system for TV and so much more. TV soundbar features Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology which separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room for an immersive spatial audio experience. A.I. Dialogue Mode balances voice and surround sound for ultra-crisp vocal clarity, so you never miss what your favorite characters say again with this surround sound speaker.

