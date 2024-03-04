Priority Bicycles’ Current e-bike with 50-mile range now $2,804 in flash sale (Reg. $3,299)

Priority Bicycles is having a 10th anniversary flash sale through the rest of the day that is taking 15% off one of its e-bike models and 10% off the other two. The biggest deal among the e-bikes is the Current e-bike for $2,804.15 shipped, after using the promo code SPR15 at checkout. Normally going for $3,299, today’s deal gives you back $495 in savings, and lands as a return to the third-lowest price we’ve seen – beaten out by a $2,600 discount from 2021 and a $2,339 low from July 2023. You can learn more about this e-bike by heading below the fold or by reading through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

The Priority Current e-bike comes equipped with a 500W mid-drive motor paired alongside an integrated and removable 500Wh battery that can help you reach speeds of 20 to 28MPH with a travel range of 20 to 50 miles on a single charge. You’ll have a choice between a Shimano Inter-5 internal hub or an Enviolo Heavy Duty hub (for $200 more). Unlike the Enviolo’s CVT setup with stepless shifting across a range of gear ratios, the Shimano internally geared hub gives five gear ratios. The slim design of this e-bike comes in at only 53 pounds total and offers features such as fenders on both wheels, puncture-resistant tires, front and rear lights, hydraulic disc brakes, and a digital display that gives you your speed, battery level, and pedal assistance adjustment.

This flash sale ends tonight at midnight and includes the brand’s non-electric bike models as well, with a selection of them receiving 15% off promotional discounts. You’ll be able to get 10% off all other models, including the two alternate e-bikes, using the promo code GIMME10 at checkout. Head on over to the sale’s page here to browse more models, or you can check out our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on other e-bike brands, power stations, solar panels, electric tools, and more.

Priority Current e-bike features:

The Current is the most progressive e-bike on the market, with more power and comfort than the competition at an unmatched price. Whether you choose the enviolo or Shimano rear hub, you maximize the benefits of a mid-drive motor with a rear hub that is specifically designed for longer, powered rides. Both hubs are sealed from the elements to deliver a low maintenance experience wherever you ride. Choose the enviolo for the lowest maintenance experience, and the Shimano for a responsive, nimble feel. Featuring 140Nm max torque, a 500-watt motor, an integrated 500 watt-hour battery, and an ultra-responsive e-bike specific Shimano or Enviolo hub, daily commuters will surge down city streets and adventurers will power through weekend rides.

