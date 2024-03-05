Amazon HyperX gaming gear from $20: Headsets, accessories, and more up to 46% off

Justin Kahn -
46% off From $20

Amazon has kicked off a new HyperX PC gaming gear sale featuring price drops on headsets, microphones, mice, keyboards, and more starting from $60. One standout is the HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a straight up 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is the lowest we have tracked on the all-black model and the second-best we have seen on the classic black/red variant – it went for $60 once during Black Friday last year. This is notable multi-platform headset that works with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and Xbox Series X|S rigs with memory foam ear cups and a noise-cancelling microphone with an LED mic mute indicator. Alongside support for DTS spatial audio for a virtual 3D sound stage, you’ll also find angled 53mm drivers. Here’s our hands-on review of the previous-generation model. Head below for more deals and details. 

You can browse through all of the deals at the ready in Amazon’s latest HyperX gaming gear sale right here with various products starting from $60 alongside accessories kicking off at $20 and deals up to 46% off. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. 

You’ll also find the deals we are lady featured on HyperX streaming USB/XLR microphones below:

Do yourself a favor and check out our hands-on review of the brand new Razer Chroma V3 streaming USB microphone that’s coverage in customizable RGB lighting as well. 

HyperX Cloud III Wired Gaming Headset features:

  • Comfort is King: Comfort’s in the Cloud III’s DNA. Built for gamers who can’t have an uncomfortable headset ruin the flow of their full-combo, disrupt their speedrun, or knocking them out of the zone.
  • Audio Tuned for Your Entertainment: Angled 53mm drivers have been tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide the optimal listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.
  • Upgraded Microphone for Clarity and Accuracy: Captures high-quality audio for clear voice chat and calls. The mic is noise-cancelling and features a built-in mesh filter to omit disruptive sounds and LED mic mute indicator lets you know when you’re muted.
  • Durability, for the Toughest of Battles: The headset is flexible and features an aluminum frame so it’s resilient against travel, accidents, mishaps, and your ‘level-headed’ reactions to losses and defeat screens.

