Govee’s smart mini air purifier covers a 376-square foot room for new $35 low, more from $30

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its Mini Air Purifier for $34.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. Down from its regular $50, it saw relatively few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them being a drop from its $80 MSRP to the new $50 list price that it has since ridden into the new year. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the new going rate and marks a new all-time low, beating out our previous mention from December by $5.

This smart air purifier sports a HEPA filter that is designed to capture “99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size, removing pet dander, hair, pollen, odors, smoke, and other particles in the air.” It can cover a 376-square foot space with its 360-degree air inlet and boasts three speed settings. When connected to a GoveeLife Air Quality Monitor, it can activate its automatic mode that intelligently adjusts the air speed based on the ambient PM2.5 condition. It also has a built-in aromatherapy function with a fragrance pad located behind the air outlet that you can add 4 to 5 drops to of your favorite essential oils. You’ll also receive remote app control and voice command functionality through Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

More Air Purifiers seeing Amazon discounts:

If you’re looking to continue upgrading your space’s smart home capabilities, check out our coverage of the limited-time offer on the meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote. Designed to sync with Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, as well as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, this smart garage door remote gives you total control of your garage door with a simple press of a button on your smartphone or through voice commands. In the same post, you’ll also find more options to upgrade your space’s smart home capabilities as well. You can also read about the COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo that has just returned to its all-time lowest price for the first time in two years.

Govee Mini Air Purifier features:

Preset Custom Mode: You can pre-set 3 different switch times for the fan speed based on your preferences and create custom combinations. It will run at the corresponding fan speed level during the designated times to meet your customized purification needs.

Quiet Operation: This portable air purifier operates with a noise level as low as 24dB in sleep mode. It can create a tranquil and relaxing bedroom environment while providing reliable air purification effects. Enjoy fresher air while sleeping without interruption.

Auto Mode: Pair with GoveeLife Air Quality Monitor to activate automatic mode, the purifier can intelligently adjust the air speed based on the ambient PM2.5 condition. Note: GoveeLife Air Quality Monitor H5106 is sold separately.

Accessory Purchasing Tips: On Amazon, search “B0C4GXQVQK” to purchase aroma replacement pads, “B0BZV1XG6Y” for the Smart Air Quality Monitor H5106, and “B0C4DLRLNQ” and “B0C8MDGH5Q” for air purifier replacement filters.

What in the Box: Smart Mini Air Purifier*1, HEPA Filter(Pre-Installed)*1, Aroma Pad (In the Aroma Box) *1,Aroma Pad(External)*2, Power Adapter*1, Quick Start Gudie *1, User Manual *1. Please Note: Our power adapter will be placed at the bottom of the air purifier. Please take out the power adapter after opening the package, install the filter element, and then use our air purifier.

