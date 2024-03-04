COSORI’s smart 12-in-1 air fryer toaster oven combo returns to $120 low for first time in years

Amazon is offering the COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo for $119.99 shipped. Down from a $150 price tag, this oven only saw one discounts down from its MSRP in 2023 to $130, with all the others rising over the MSRP before falling back down to $150 at most. It’s been riding its $150 price since the beginning of 2024, with today’s deal not only being the first of the new year, but also being the first time in two years that we’ve seen it fall so low once more. It comes in as a 20% markdown off the going rate (53% off the MSRP) and matches the all-time low from 2022.

With this oven combo you’ll get the versatility of 12 cooking functions in one convenient device, allowing you to air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, warm, reheat, preheat, slow cook, toast, and handle cooking bagels and pizza. It has six different heating elements to achieve its wide array of capabilities, a 2-speed fan, and can reach up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It sports a 26-quart capacity that fits six slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, or a 5-pound whole chicken, with two levels to allow for dual meals to be prepared together. You’ll also be able to monitor and control the oven’s settings via the VeSync app with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network or go hands-free by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant. Includes a wire rack, food tray, fry basket, and a recipe book. Head below for more.

For more options, check out our recent coverage of the on-going deal for the Oster 8-in-1 French Door Convection Oven that is at its lowest price in years. It offers eight cooking functions, allowing you to toast, broil, bake, defrost, warm, and dehydrate, with functions for pizza and a turbo convection mode for faster cooking and more even browning as well. Like the above oven, it also sports two rack levels with an extra-large interior able to hold two 16-inch pizzas simultaneously.

If you’ve instead been wanting to upgrade your kitchen’s larger appliances, check out Best Buy’s ongoing sale that is taking up to 55% off a large selection of LG appliances, with a chance to score up to $600 in extra savings for rewards members. You can also head over to our home goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven features:

MORE THAN 12-IN-1: 12 functions for Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, Toast, etc. Explore more possibilities by saving your preferred time and temperature

FULLY MEET FAMILY NEEDS: 2-layer even cooking, The oven’s 26 quart / 25-liter capacity 1 layer fits up to 6 slices of bread, a 12-inch pizza, or a 5lbs whole chicken. Make this Christmas unforgettable with a culinary creation that delights the whole family.

ENJOY MEALS IN MINUTES: 6 heat elements, a 2-speed fan, and temperatures up to 450°F allow cooking up to 30% faster than a traditional convection oven

COOK SMARTER: Just pick up your smartphone and tap the VeSync app to make meals at the touch of a button, or enjoy hands-free control of your toast oven by connecting to the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

WHAT’S INCLUDED: 1 x wire rack, 1 x food tray, 1 x fry basket, 1 x user manual, 1 x recipe book（30 chef-made recipes, more on the VeSync app). Search B0B92TPHTV,B0B93CMST3, B0B8ZNVRX3 for accessories

EASY TO CLEAN: External removable crumb tray prevents the backflow of the soup from dirtying the bottom. The non-stick food tray is easy to clean

REQUIREMENTS: To access VeSync, a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network is required. The product can only be used with a voltage of AC 120V, 60Hz, which only applies to the US and Canada. The product is ETL Listed

Rapid Heat Circulation: The air fryer’s rapid heat circulation cooks food quickly and evenly, with up to 85% less fat than traditionally deep-fried food

Dimensions: Interior – Exterior – 16.3″D x 16.9’‘W x 15.5″H inches (D x W x H); Interior – 12.7 “D x 13.3 “W x 8.7 “H inches, Weight: 22 lb / 9.98 kg (including accessories)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!