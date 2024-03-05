Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 with a premium learn to code bundle hits $65

Coding and implementing code to support web development projects is valuable whether you’re a professional delivering services for hire, or a business trying to expand your reach. To help manage the execution of your projects and inform the creation of them, this limited-time deal features a fantastic software and a wide variety of educational resources

You can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 and The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $64.99 (Reg. $1,999) altogether.

Visual Studios supports development projects of a wide variety for teams and workflows across countless industries and around the world. It enables your team to code more while typing less with its smart-completion IntelliCode feature. it also lets you build projects across various platforms and with different languages. Visual Studios is rated a perfect 5/5 stars on Microsoft Choice Software

The other side of this deal — the Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle features beginner-level and above courses on coding with Python, C++, ChatGPT and OpenAI fundamentals, Google Assistant automation, and more. The courses are taught by a wide variety of well-vetted and proven instructors including those from Mammoth Interactive, which is a company that produces games for XBOX, iPhone, iPad, and others. 

You can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 and The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $64.99 (reg. $1999) altogether through February 18th at 11:59 PM PT only.

