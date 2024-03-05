Samsung 512GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD cards from $48, or $55 with USB reader

Joining the price drops on Samsung cards you’ll find below, Amazon is now offering the 512GB Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD memory card with the USB reader on sale for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $73, this is a solid 25% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Coming in at within $3 of the Amazon all-time low we tracked over the holidays last year, this is the second-best price all-time with the included USB card reader – a small adapter you can use to connect the card to USB-A ports. Just note, you can also score this same card on sale for $47.99 via Amazon with the SD adapter instead of the USB card reader right now as well. Head below for more details.

The Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD lineup is the brand’s latest and fastest family of memory cards. They clock in with speeds as high as 200MB/s, landing, at the very least, on par with the fastest consumer models out there. A 10-year warranty joins protection against extreme temperatures water, and wear and tear. All of the details you need on them are waiting in our hands-on review right here.

More of this week’s best Samsung microSD card deals:

Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD features:

The PRO Ultimate MicroSD makes it easy to complete each task; Spend more time creating and less time saving with read & write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s—bringing you faster loading and 4K UHD video capture. Whether you’re using a phone or a gaming console, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for extensive compatibility; It’s a true team player when it comes to heavy-duty application usage or file-saving.

