Add 2TB of storage to your PC gaming handheld while CORSAIR’s mini SSD is down at $165

Folks looking to upgrade their new PC handheld will want to take a look at today’s offer on the latest CORSAIR MP600 CORE Mini 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 2 SSD down at $164.99 shipped. Compatible with the Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally, Steam Deck models, and the new MSI Claw, this regularly $200 SSD is specifically made for gaming PCs and gear that can support the smaller 2230 standard. Today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a limited deal at $10 less earlier this year. It might not be as high-end a solution as the WD_BLACK SN770M 2TB Internal SSD, but that one sells for $220 on sale. Hit the jump for more details.

The MP600 CORE Mini SSD featured here today adds 2TB of additional storage capacity to your on-the-go PC gaming rig by way of the smaller M.2 2230 form-factor. It features NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 architecture that can support speeds up to 5,000MB/s for “faster game loading and file transfers.” As mentioned above, it is compatible with just about all of the latest gaming handhelds as well as any other machines that can handle the smaller 2230 form-factor.

For those looking for the latest in Gen5 2280 internal SSD releases for the home battlestation, Samsung’s latest Gen5 990 EVO 2280 internal SSDs have now dropped back to all-time lows from $90. Deals are now live on both the 1TB and 2TB configurations and you can get a complete breakdown of the specs in our previous deal feature as well as our launch coverage from earlier this year.

CORSAIR MP600 CORE Mini 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD features:

Compact M.2 2230 Form-Factor: Fully compatible with Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Microsoft Surface Pro, and other ultra-thin devices, making a great upgrade for compatible machines

Impressive Gen4 Storage Performance: A PCIe Gen4 x4 controller delivers up to 5,000MB/sec sequential read and 3,800MB/sec sequential write speeds, for rapid read, write, and response times

Your PC Made Faster: Load games, boot Windows, open and transfer files, all faster than ever.

High-Speed Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 CORE MINI delivers impressive storage performance.

