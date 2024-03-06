Android game and app deals: Dead Cells, Northgard, Little Nightmares, more

Your mid-week collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Alongside today’s Google Play offers, we are also featuring price drops on the just-released OnePlus Watch 2 and Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro USB-C Gamepad Grip with haptic feedback, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights include titles like Dead Cells, Runic Curse, Northgard, Little Nightmares, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…!

That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers.

Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss.

Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat.