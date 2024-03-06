Govee’s app-controlled 3L smart humidifier offers 25 hours of use for $28 (Reg. $45)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is offering its 3L Smart Humidifier for $27.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. Regularly $45, it saw few discounts over 2023 since its release in July, with most of them being the same repeated drop in price to $32. It wasn’t until early Black Friday sales that we saw the price fall first to $28 and then quickly to a $24 all-time low shortly after. Today’s deal comes in as a $17 markdown off the going rate and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – within $1 of our previous mention from November and $4 above the all-time low.

This model features a 3-liter tank, eight mist levels, and up to 25 hours of use before it needs a refill. The 3-in-1 design here combines your typical humidifier action alongside the integrated RGB nightlight and the ability to add essential oils to the base for diffuser action. The companion app accommodates both smartphone and voice control over the lighting, mist levels, scheduling, timers, and for cleaning notifications – it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant gear. More details below.

More Govee humidifiers seeing discounts:

And with pollen season coming up, check out our recent coverage of the Govee Mini Air Purifier. It sports a HEPA filter that can cover a 376-square foot space with its 360-degree air inlet and boasts three speed settings as well as an automatic mode that intelligently adjusts the air speed.

Govee Smart 3L Humidifier features:

Smart APP & Voice Control: Connect smart humidifiers to the App and control the mist settings remotely. Bring added convenience into your lives with cleaning reminder, schedule and timer options and custom mode. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Auto-Reflect: Pairing with the Govee/GoveeLife thermohygrometer automatically adjusts the air humidity to a comfortable range without manual adjustment. Ensures the perfect humidity in the children’s room and plants room. (Thermo-hygrometer not included.)

2X Fast Humidification: Cool mist humidifiers with a 3L water tank, 8 level mist, up to 220ml/h mist output and up to 25 hours of use so you don’t need to worry about frequent water refills.

3-in-1 Humidifier Diffuser & Nightlight: Add your favorite essential oils into the base to create a relaxing atmosphere. Turn on the RGB light of the humidifier for bedroom at night for soothing lighting effects with your aromatherapy to help you sleep.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!