JBL’s 21-inch RallyBar S Bluetooth soundbar mounts to outdoor vehicle for $507 (Reg. $650)

Amazon is offering the JBL RallyBar S 21-inch Bluetooth Universal Outdoor Vehicle Soundbar for $506.96 shipped. Down from its $650 price tag, this soundbar saw four discounts over 2023, with the last of them dropping costs to $508 during early Christmas sales. It kicked off the new year with a new discount, this time taking the price down to the $470 all-time low, and following up with two more that never went lower than $510. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by a few dollars to land as the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This outdoor vehicle soundbar comes equipped with a built-in 150W RMS Class-D amplifier. It was designed with an IP66 water and dust-resistance rating, intended to be mounted to recreational vehicles like boats, golf carts, dune-buggies, and more. It supports both broadcast and party modes that allows it to connect to other rallybars or Bluetooth devices to sync up playlists and ensures the party can keep moving along with you.

If you’re instead looking for a more personal Bluetooth speaker, check out the on-going deal for the Sony SRS-XE300 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Its waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design, alongside its 24-hour battery life, will ensure that your music, podcast, or audiobook never ends prematurely. You’ll get the typical wireless Bluetooth streaming capability while also being able to personalize your sound control via the Sony Music Center app. And be sure to check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which are back on sale for $30, matching Black Friday sales. If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app.

JBL RallyBar S features:

150Wrms Class-D Amplifier Built-in

IP66 Rated Water and dust Resistant

Support Broadcast Mode

Support Party Mode

JBL Pro Sound

