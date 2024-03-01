Sony’s SRS-XE300 portable Bluetooth speaker falls to $136 (Reg. $200), more from $48

Amazon is offering the Sony SRS-XE300 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $135.67 shipped. Down from its usual $200, this speaker only saw six discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them being a short-lived drop to a $130 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 32% markdown off the going rate and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $6 above the all-time low.

With this speaker’s line-shaped diffuser and X-balanced speakers, you’ll receive clear, distortion-free sound evenly distributed across a wide space. Its waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design, alongside its 24-hour battery life, will ensure that your music, podcast, or audiobook never ends prematurely. You’ll get the typical wireless Bluetooth streaming capability while also being able to personalize your sound control via the Sony Music Center app. It also features a microphone with echo-cancelling technology as well as enhanced effects through the Fiestable app – you can even connect it with up to 100 other XE300 speakers for a truly epic sound stage experience.

More Sony portable speakers seeing discounts:

If you want to upgrade your visual experience inside your home to compliment your favorite tunes, check out our coverage of the the Glide Hexagon Light Panel Starter Kit at a new all-time low, giving you seven panels to personalize into any configuration you prefer. You can also upgrade to the latest Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack, instead, with more LED beads packed inside each panel that can all be spliced together giving you virtually limitless color combinations.

Sony SRS-XE300 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Line shaped diffuser distributes music evenly across a wide sound stage

IP67 water, dust, and shockproof design

X-Balanced speakers provide power, clarity, and distortion-free sound

Up to 24-hour battery life with quick charging

Personalized sound control via the Sony | Music Center app

Stream wirelessly via BLUETOOTH

Microphone w/ echo cancelling technology

The Fiestable app enhances the mood with cool effects

Add to the fun with up to 100 XE300 speakers via Party Connect App

