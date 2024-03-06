UGREEN’s StandBy-ready 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station drops to $28 shipped today

Update: This model has now dropped down to $27.99 shipped at Amazon – a new all-time low. Detials below.

The UGREEN Amazon storefront is now once again offering its 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $30.39 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model hit Amazon in late 2022 at $50 before dropping into the $40 range in October of this year. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention to land on par with the best we have tracked this year. This isn’t one of those higher-end 15W models, but it is also a far more affordable option that will still deliver a StandBy-ready charging station to your setup. Up top you’ll find a built-in 7.5W MagSafe landing pad for your iPhone floating above the base that features a 5W wireless charging pad for AirPods and other Qi-ready gear. UGREEN ships it with a 3-foot USB-C cable but it does not include a wall charger. Head below for more details.

If the UGREEN model above isn’t working for you, be sure to head over to our recent roundup of StandBy-ready solutions. Whether you’re in the market for something on the more high-end side of the spectrum or something you can slap your Apple magnetic charging puck into to save even more cash than today’s lead deal, you’ll find options starting at well under $20 Prime shipped waiting right here.

Some other options worth consideration come by way of Journey’s new TRIO ULTRA 15W MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging – this one is now available at 20% off – as well as the deal we just spotted on Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand with Apple Watch fast charging down at $101 shipped. All of the details you’ll need on the latter are waiting right here.

UGREEN 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features:

Charge 2 Devices Simultaneously: UGREEN’s 2-in-1 wireless charging station is designed for iPhone 15/14/13/12 series (7.5W) and AirPods Series (5W). The magnetic stand charges your iPhone and AirPods at the same time. NOTE: maximize charging efficiency of the 2-in-1 wireless charger by using a Type-C PD 20W charging adapter or greater (not included).

Firm Magnetic Lock: The MagSafe compatible charger stand provides 700g of powerful magnetic force for your phone. It uses 8 N52H magnets, which makes charging more efficient and provides a strong magnetic connection for easy alignment and uninterrupted charging.

Adjustable Viewing Angles: The 2-in-1 wireless charging station has an adjustable ball joint made of aluminium alloy, that’s sturdy and durable; great to prevent deforming during adjustments. The 360° magnetic ring lets you easily switch between portrait and landscape mode, which is great for device use on desks and nightstands.

