Best StandBy MagSafe chargers for iPhone 15: Twelve South, Belkin, Nomad, Anker, more

Shiny new iPhone 15 units are slated to begin arriving next Friday, and even before then, iOS 17 is going to be landing as an update for existing handsets. Delivering a fun new smart display mode known as StandBy, the latest update means you’ll be searching for the perfect stand or dock to display your iPhone – and we just so happen to have a breakdown of the best StandBy MagSafe chargers for iPhone 15 below the fold.

What makes a charger StandBy compatible?

Before we get to covering our favorite and, therefore, the best StandBy MagSafe chargers for iPhone 15, we should at least go over what makes something compatible with StandBy in the first place. The new feature is just about to roll out for iOS 17, enabling all MagSafe-ready smartphones in Apple’s lineup the chance to double as a smart display.

That includes the new iPhone 15, of course, but also the iPhone 14, 13, and 12 series. All of those handsets will be able to display the time, show weather info, turn into a digital photo frame, and even become a HomeKit control dashboard. All you have to do is plug in your device and turn it sideways, and the lock screen will convert over to the StandBy interface.

But there’s nothing all too magical about having to plug in, even if you do have USB-C now. So that’s where MagSafe comes into play. Both the official 15W speeds and chargers with slower 7.5W outputs are able to activate StandBy mode, and our favorite models from all the top brands are detailed below.

Best StandBy MagSafe chargers for iPhone 15

Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe | $150

One of the newest MagSafe chargers on the market happens to also be one of the best. The new HiRise 3 Deluxe from Twelve South was just revealed earlier in the week and arrives as one of the more premium solutions out there. Everything starts with a 15W MagSafe pad on the top, which delivers full speeds to iPhone 15. That rests above the device’s two other charging features, with the Apple Watch fast charger up front arriving entirely ready for your new Series 9 – or older wearables, for that matter.

But where this stands out from just about every other MagSafe stand on the market is with the 7.5W Qi pad on the back. Easily deserving its place as one of the best StandBy solutions for iPhone 15, you’ll be able to top off secondary smartphones at faster speeds than the usual 5W we’re accustomed to seeing.

The new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe arrives with a $150 price tag. If its actual charging features weren’t enough to justify that, then the aluminum accenting and vegan leather trim that make a cut on the stand should definitely help.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro | $150

Easily the fan-favorite when it comes to the best MagSafe chargers is the Belkin BoostCharge Pro, which is also one of the best for using StandBy mode too. This 3-in-1 offering arrives as a second-generation debut, bringing much of the same design that inspired most other models on the market into the picture, alongside some refreshed charging tech.

This model also sports a full 15W output, though on a fixed aluminum mount that is joined to the Apple Watch fast charger. Both support the full speeds for their respective devices and rest above a standard 5W Qi pad that’s perfect for AirPods and other earbuds. The whole design leverages a soft rubber finish, with some chrome metal accenting for good measure.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro sells for $150 and comes in two different styles.

Anker Cube | $150

As far as more portable options go, there’s nothing that is quite as enticing as the Anker MagGo Cube charger. This 3-in-1 solution manages to pack the same power to refuel your everyday carry as the other models above, just in a far more compact size. Fitting into a fun cube build, the charger can easily be thrown in a bag or suitcase and brought with you when traveling.

Then to actually fuel your gear, the Anker MagGo Cube can unfold and reveal the three different ways to power up your Apple setup. There’s the main 15W MagSafe pad for iPhone 15 right on the top, which rests on a hinge that can be angled for using StandBy. Hiding behind that is a secondary 5W pad for AirPods, while the Apple Watch fast charger ejects from the side.

All of that makes it one of the best StandBy MagSafe chargers on the market, especially if you’re looking for a traveling companion for iPhone 15. It sells for under $150 right now, with frequent sale prices making this one a better value too.

Nomad MagSafe Stand | $80

While most of Nomad’s 15W MagSafe offerings are of the flat variety and unable to take advantage of StandBy mode, the brand does have some new 7.5W chargers out that are perfect for the job. These more affordable solutions will still prop up your iPhone 15 with full support for the smart display tech.

Made of metal with a glass finish, the Nomad MagSafe Stand is designed to charge just your iPhone. It still manages to deliver a more affordable option at $80, all without skimping on the premium materials. But if you do want to bring home a full 15W offering, the Nomad Stands also come in a higher-end version at $110.

Twelve South Forte | $40

There’s also a whole class of stands that seek to convert your existing Apple MagSafe charger into more of an upright offering. Standing out amongst that whole catalog of accessories is the Twelve South Forte. This stand converts your official charger into one of the best StandBy MagSafe Chargers on the market, and it’s, in fact, so good that Apple itself even used the dock to show off the feature for the first time.

The Twelve South Forte clocks in with a $40 price tag and a more premium build that should match the rest of your setup with a quintessentially Apple build that sports a white exterior. The dock for your MagSafe puck rests on a hinge so you can actually pick the perfect angle too.

But if you’re after something a bit more affordable in the bring your own MagSafe charger category, elago steps in with a range of popular offerings. These come in all kinds of different shapes, ranging from silicone spheres to more sleek aluminum stands that all look to be the budget-friendly pick for the best MagSafe StandBy charger.

I personally love the elago MS2 charging stand, with its orb design that rests your official charger in silicone in order to offer a minimalist build. The $17 price tag is also on the more affordable end, as well. If all of the bells and whistles found on the more premium solutions above just aren’t in your budget or even of interest, then this is your best bet at taking full advantage of StandBy mode come iOS 17’s release or when iPhone 15 arrives.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!