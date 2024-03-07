Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano sous vide machine falls 60% to new $60 low in flash sale

Anova is having a flash sale on its Precision Cooker Nano for $59.99 shipped. Down from its regular $149 price tag, it started 2023 at $115 and slowly made its way back up to its MSRP until dropping again towards the end of summer and throughout fall to $85 at most. It ended the year at $100 and today’s deal comes in to take costs lower than ever before as a massive 60% markdown off the going rate, landing at a new all-time low.

You’ll never have to worry about overcooking or undercooking your food again with this handy 750W sous vide machine that circulates water at just the right temperature to cook your meals to perfection. This compact 3.07-inch by 4.1-inch by 12.8-inch device can easily fit away in your kitchen drawer along with your other utensils and effortlessly attaches to any stock pot or container with its fixed clamp. It even connects to your phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to cook amazing meals with the touch of a button and monitor progress from any room in the house.

Anova Precision Cooker Nano features:

Pair it with the Anova Culinary App for thousands of recipes to get you inspired in the kitchen and cooking like a pro in no time.

