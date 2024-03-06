NutriChef’s vertical coutertop oven bakes, roasts, broils, rotisseries and more for $93 (Reg. $138)

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Vertical Countertop Oven for $92.65 shipped. Regularly $138, it spent the first half of 2023 regularly falling amongst the lowest prices just above the $69 all-time low, finally hitting it during a short-lived discount in June. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate and lands as a return to the lowest price of the last eight months. This easy-to-operate 1,500W vertical oven can reach up to 464 degrees, with an adjustable time setting up to 60 minutes, giving you the freedom to bake, roast, broil, rotisserie and more. It has two levels of shelves so you can cook two dishes together at once, and when using it to make rotisserie, gravity works to reduce the excess fat, with a drip tray to catch it all so you don’t have to continuously clean up messes. Head below to read more.

Amazon is also offering the COSORI Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo for $120, down from $150. You’ll get the versatility of 12 cooking functions in one convenient device, allowing you to air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, warm, reheat, preheat, slow cook, toast, and handle cooking bagels and pizza. It has a 2-speed fan, and can reach up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, while also letting you monitor and control the oven’s settings via the VeSync app with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network or go hands-free by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant.

For more options, check out our recent coverage of the ongoing deal for the Oster 8-in-1 French Door Convection Oven that is at its lowest price in years. It offers eight cooking functions, allowing you to toast, broil, bake, defrost, warm, and dehydrate, with functions for pizza and a turbo convection mode for faster cooking and more even browning as well. Like the above oven, it also sports two rack levels with an extra-large interior able to hold two 16-inch pizzas simultaneously.

If you’ve instead been wanting to upgrade your kitchen’s larger appliances, check out Best Buy’s ongoing sale that is taking up to 55% off a large selection of LG appliances, with a chance to score up to $600 in extra savings for rewards members. You can also head over to our home goods hub for more of the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools, and much more.

NutriChef Vertical Countertop Oven features:

INNOVATIVE STYLE & DESIGN: Ideal addition to any home or establishment, Convenient heat-resistant tempered glass door. Plus, the included kebab skewer rack, bake pan, and grill racks are stain-resistant and easy-to-clean, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen

COOK WITH EASE: This versatile oven offers a range of functions including rotisserie, bake, broil, and kebab rack. It comes with adjustable settings to ensure your food is cooked perfectly every time

SPACE SAVING: Our vertical oven design takes up minimal countertop space while providing ample cooking space with 2 shelves. It’s perfect for small kitchens or those looking to save space

WHAT’S INCLUDED: With dimensions of 13.5″D x 16.5″W x 21.5″H, this oven is the perfect size for any kitchen and can be easily placed on a countertop or table, while still delivering high-powered, energy-efficient cooking results

WARRANTY: By purchasing the Nutrichef Vertical Rotisserie Oven you receive a worry-free 1 year warranty and our friendly customer service. Reach out any time or day and we will get back to you as soon as possible

