Score a portable 15-inch USB-C ASUS monitor while it’s down to $98 (New low, Reg. $139)

Amazon now offers the ASUS ZenScreen Portable 1080p USB-C Monitor for $98.19 shipped. This is down from the usual $139 price tag and marks a new Amazon all-time low. It’s $22 under the previous discount and one of the first chances to save in the past year. This ASUS ZenScreen monitor features a portable design that means it can help you achieve a dual-screen setup just about anywhere. There’s a built-in battery with about 4 hours of usage per charge, as well as the option to power the monitor from the host laptop you’re connecting it to over USB-C. There’s also a mini HDMI input, too.

If the ASUS seal of approval isn’t a must for your portable setup, this 15.6-inch portable monitor is going to be even more affordable. It comes well-reviewed on Amazon, and scores you some portable 1080p screen real estate for $76. It has the same connectivity and similar functionality, but is more affordable than ASUS’ discounted model – that is if going with a lesser-known brand is okay in your book.

Logitech did just debut a new way to expand your iPad or even a MacBook into a portable workstation. The new Casa Pop Up Desk includes everything you need to make an ergonomic setup anywhere, thanks to a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad that can stow away inside a folding MacBook stand that doubles as a case. We broke down the whole feature set in our launch coverage now that the hybird accessory is now shipping.

More on this 15-inch ASUS ZenScreen Monitor:

Stay productive with ASUS ZenScreen MB166C, a 15.6-inch portable USB-powered monitor with a single USB-C cable for power and video signal transmission. You can work more efficiently on the go with an extended display, or simply kick back and enjoy your favorite movies and videos wherever you are. An ultralight, super slim design and rich connectivity make this groundbreaking USB-C monitor the ideal on-the-go companion. The slim and thin profile is great for on-the-go and the embedded tripod socket on the rear plus the foldable sleeve provide maximum versatility.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!