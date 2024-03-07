Bella’s steel brewer delivers at-home espresso for less, now $80 for today only (Reg. $150)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering a deep price drop on Bella Pro Series Slim Espresso Machine for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This more than 47% price drop delivers one of the more affordable stainless steel espresso machines out there from a brand you will recognize. Best Buy’s Deals of the Day offers tend to deliver big-time discounts on kitchenware gear, and today’s Bella offer certainly fits the bill. Hit the jump for more details on this model.

It’s not going to have the same presence or performance as something like the popular (and far more pricey) Breville espresso machines, but it will deliver freshly-brewed espresso at a much lower price point with today’s deal. The Bella Pro Series machine features a 20-bar high-pressure pump alongside an integrated commercial-style steam wand with 360-degree swivel action to add that delicious foamy touch to your beverages (and to practice your latte art skills). You’ll also find an instant hot water dispenser for Americanos alongside a top plate to keep cups warm and a removable 1L water tank.

If you are, however, looking to take your countertop up a notch, the most recent deals on the popular Breville machines are still live. Offering hundreds of dollars in savings alongside integrated steam wands and bean grinders, you can browse through Amazon’s ongoing sale on the brand’s Barista machines as part of our previous coverage right here.

Bella Pro Series Slim Espresso Machine features:

Experience the perfect cup of espresso with this Bella Pro Series Slim Espresso Machine with 20 Bars of Pressure. This sleek and powerful machine combines innovative features with elegant design to deliver a truly exceptional coffee experience. Its 20-bar high-pressure pump ensures optimal extraction, resulting in rich and intense flavors in every shot. The commercial-style steam wand with 360° swivel creates perfectly texturized microfoam for delicious lattes and cappuccinos, while also conveniently serving as an instant hot water dispenser for brewing Americanos and other hot beverages. With a heated top plate to keep your cups warm and a removable 1L water tank, you can enjoy convenience and consistently hot espresso. Complete with a powerful 1300 watt brewing system, single & double cup stainless steel filters, and a removable drip tray with full indicator for easy cleaning.

