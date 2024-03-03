Save up to $300 on stainless steel Breville Barista espresso machines with built-in grinders

Amazon has now launched a new Breville Barista espresso machine sale with hundreds of dollars in savings on its popular stainless steel brewers. Delivering a statement piece to your countertop, these machines look as good as the coffee they brew if you ask me. One notable deal here is the Breville Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine (BES876BSS) for $719.95 shipped. Regularly $900, this is the same $180 in savings we tracked last month and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find this deal available on the brushed stainless steel Silver, Damson Blue, and Black Truffle models. Ready to upgrade your morning routine and the vibes in your kitchen, it features Breville’s smart dosing system that will “automatically calculate and adjust the level of fresh coffee for the perfect dose, every time.” The integrated bean grinder offers up 25 settings to customize your brew, delivering an all-in-one espresso station to save on having to buy a separate grinder, as well as a built-in steam wand for foamy deliciousness atop your lattes and cappuccino. Head below for the rest of today’s Breville Barista espresso machine deals.

Breville Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine features:

Earn up to $200 cashback with a Beanz coffee subscription when you purchase a selected Breville espresso machine. Valid Aug 1, 2023 until Jun 30, 2024

The Barista Express Impress espresso machine delivers third wave specialty coffee at home, featuring the Impress puck system for manual espresso making made easy

The smart dosing system automatically calculates and adjusts the level of fresh coffee for the perfect dose, every time

This smart system auto corrects the next dose, taking the guesswork out of manual espresso making

Replicating the action of a professional barista, assisted tamping features 7 degree “barista twist” finish and consistent 10kg of pressure, for a polished puck surface and clean tamp face

