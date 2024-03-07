Weber’s SmokeFire EX4 pellet grill sends notifications to your iPhone at $769 (Save $330)

Amazon is offering the Weber SmokeFire EX4 Wood Fired Pellet Grill for $769 shipped. Regularly $1,099, it began 2023 at $999 for the first few months before rising back up to its MSRP and remaining there until August, where it fell to $899. It was during Black Friday sales that we saw it drop to $769 for the first time, and then dropped again to the $695 all-time low during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked – matching Black Friday pricing. All-in-all, you’ll be getting a total of $330 in savings.

No need to worry about refilling your propane tanks or hooking up a gas line to this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. You’ll have total control over its settings, particularly through its digital control board with an LCD read-out that offers a temperature range of 200 degrees to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with two temperature probes and two flavorizer bars for direct, more consistent heat. Featuring Weber Connect smart technology, you’ll receive real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and even flip/serve notifications while at the grill or on your phone. Its 672-square inches of cooking space can handle your meals for the whole family – a capacity that can handle two large turkeys at once, for example. Head below to learn more.

Weber SmokeFire EX4 Wood Fired Pellet Grill features:

Sears as well as it smokes with a 200-600°F temperature range.

Weber porcelain-enamel finish helps prevent rusting and cracking.

Large 672 square inches of dual grilling space.

DC powered engine, specially designed to prevent auger jams.

Designed to distribute even heat across the cooking area.

Enhanced grilling performance and new Weber Connect smart features

Includes two meat probes (four probe capacity)

Power source type: Wood Pellet

