1MORE’s PistonBuds Pro Q30 ANC wireless earbuds return to the all-time $38 low (Reg. $55)

The official 1MORE Amazon storefront is offering its latest PistonBuds Pro Q30 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $38.49 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon and using the promo code VPC19ZCP738I for an additional 10% off. Down from its $55 price tag, this is the fourth discount we have seen since its release in mid-December. It comes in today as a $17 markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the all-time low from January.

Equipped with a 10mm diamond-like-carbon (DLC) dynamic driver, these earbuds give you booming bass, vibrant vocals, and intricate detail for a well-balanced audio experience. The standout feature is in its QuietMax 42dB active noise-cancelling technology allowing for a wider frequency range to eliminate ambient noise – whether you’re listening to music or on a phone call. You’ll get 30 hours of battery life from the charging case while the earbuds offer 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge when ANC is turned off. With a quick 10-minute fast-charge you’ll add another two hours of playback to the battery. Enjoy a stable connection via its Bluetooth 5.3 technology and protection from its IPX5 water and sweat resistance rating. Head below to learn more.

If you’re in the market for a portable speaker instead, check out the ongoing deal for the Sony SRS-XE300 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Its waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof design, alongside its 24-hour battery life, will ensure that your music, podcast, or audiobook never ends prematurely. 

1MORE PistonBuds Pro Q30 ANC Earbud features:

  • Multiple Noise Canceling Modes & Spatial Audio: 1MORE PistonBuds PRO Q30 can provide 4 noise canceling modes for decreasing noise and keep tranquility with ease.The wireless earbuds feature Spatial Audio for a surround sound ambience, createing an enhanced realism and immersion experience.
  • DLC Dynamic Driver: The Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Diaphragm possesses a molecular structure akin to diamonds, delivering a surprisingly well-balanced sound with intricate details.
  • 6 Microphones with AI-Driven Algorithm: Utilizing 3 microphones in each earbud, eliminating effectively ambient noise during calls. Even in noisy environments you can get calling with crystal-clear by 1MORE Q30 noise Canceling Earbuds.
  • 0.08-Second Low Latency Gaming Mode: Launch the 1MORE MUSIC app to enable low latency Gaming Mode and achieve a perfect audio-visual synchronization for an immersive gaming experience.
  • Comfortable & Stable: 1MORE PistonBuds Pro Q30 features an ergonomic oblique-angled design complemented by soft silicone ear tips, ensuring the earbuds remain comfortable and stable all day.

