Aventon’s Level.2 Commuter e-bike includes free battery in flash sale for $1,624 ($575 in savings)

Aventon Bikes has launched a flash sale that gives you a free extra battery along with a select e-bike purchase, valued at $500. The lineup includes five popular e-bike models, like the Level.2 Commuter e-bike for $1,624 shipped, after using the promo code GETMOVING for $75 off. Originally $1,949 back when it launched in 2022, today’s deal drops costs down to one of the lowest prices we have seen for this model. It’s also among some of the Electrek favorites, which you can read about in our launch review or below the fold.

The Level.2 is Aventon’s flagship commuter e-bike model, equipped with a 500W (750W peak) rear-hub motor and a fully-integrated 14.0Ah battery that propels it up to a 28 MPH max speed and gives it up to 60 miles of travel on a single charge (doubled thanks to your new extra battery). You can use just the throttle to reach 20 MPH, or take advantage of the five levels of pedal assistance, supported by an upgraded torque sensor, to reach the 28 MPH max.

It also comes with a rear-mounted rack for carrying along cargo as well as front and rear fenders to protect the bike from any adverse elements during your journey. It features integrated head and taillights, with the rear lights offering a brake light function, and you’ll find a handy backlit LCD display attached to the handlebars that gives you real-time status of all the important metrics: speed, travel distance, pedal assistance settings, and battery levels.

While the site doesn’t provide any end dates or times, this deal will likely be around as long as supplies last. The discount and flash sale even applies to the Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike that also gives you $372 in other accessory add-ons: a free pannier bag set, a rear rack basket, a rear rack bamboo board, and a seat pad. You can browse all the included models on the sale’s page here. There are plenty of other e-bike brands having spring sales as well, so head over to our Green Deals hub to check them all out and find the ride model for you to cruise into the warmer months ahead.

Level.2 Commuter e-bike features:

Reinvent joyriding with Level.2, our enhanced flagship commuter ebike. It’s packed with innovation, featuring a fully integrated battery, four lights for safety, and a front suspension fork for comfort. Whether you’re commuting, exercising, or going on an adventure, it’s ready for any terrain or time of day. Plus, Level.2 comes equipped with preinstalled fenders and a rear rack, making it versatile for work or play. A torque sensor provides a natural riding experience, letting you choose between electric assistance or pedal power. Rediscover the joy of riding with Level.2.

