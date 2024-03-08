Magic: The Gathering boosters and commander decks up to 36% off starting from $25

Best Buy is offering limited-time discounts up to 36% off on a selection of Magic: The Gathering booster boxes and commander decks through the end of the day, with the biggest of them being the Murders at Karlov Manor 12-pack Collector Booster Box for $179.99 shipped. Normally fetching $280, it spent a considerable amount of time at a higher $324 rate, eventually dropping to its new $280 list price. It has spent the first couple of months of 2024 steadily dropping in price and hitting its $170 all-time low around Valentine’s Day before rising back up. Today’s deal comes in as a 36% markdown off the going rate and lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked on Best Buy and Amazon.

Part of the Omenpath Arc, where planes are dealing with the aftermath of the Phyrexian invasion of the multiverse, this set is focused around its lore, with a bigger story than other arcs and a larger amount of 30 story spotlight cards. Within this collector’s booster box, you’ll find exclusive special treatments and traditional foil cards in every pack (12 packs total). Each pack contains 15 MTG cards and 1 traditional foil double-sided token, with a combination of five cards of rare or higher, three to five uncommon, four to six common, and one full-art land card. A serialized card may appear in only 1% of boosters.

More MTG booster discounts:

MTG commander decks discounts:

Murders at Karlov Manor 12-pack Booster Box features:

A high-profile case slides across your desk. It’s your job to catch the city’s most notorious cards. Thankfully, an experienced gumshoe like you knows exactly where to look: Collector Boosters. In this lineup, you’ll find Collector Booster-exclusive special treatments and 10–12 Traditional Foil cards in every pack. This Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Booster Box contains 12 Murders at Karlov Manor Collector Boosters. Each Collector Booster contains 15 Magic: The Gathering cards and 1 Traditional Foil double-sided token, with a combination of 5 cards of rarity Rare or higher, 3–5 Uncommon, 4–6 Common, and 1 Full-Art Land cards. Serialized Card in 1% of boosters.

