DJI’s Remote Control Extension Rod is made for Action 2 cams at $65 (Rare deal)

DJI just launched some new Action 2 camera bundles with extra storage and now Amazon is following up with a well-timed discount on a companion accessory. Right now, the DJI Action 2 Remote Control Extension Rod drops to $65 shipped. It’s down from $75 for the first time in over a year. Today’s offer is still one of the first-ever price cuts and comes within $10 of the all-time low from back in January of last year.

The DJI Action 2 Remote Control Extension Rod helps take your action camera to the next level with a 2-in-1 design that can act as a selfie stick or tripod. It has a removable control pad for connecting to the Action 2 and commanding up to eight actions. There’s also a quick-release grip for easily mounting your action camera when it’s time to film.

This extension rod is specificially designed to go with the Action 2, and DJI has been busy giving its latest action camera some love. The Action 2 just got upgraded with 128GB of onboard storage from the 32GB that was originally included out of the box. Our friends over at DroneDJ break down what to expect from the new bundles.

More on the DJI Remote Control Extension Rod:

Portable and light, this multi-purpose accessory is convenient to carry with you on any adventure. This versatile 3-in-1 accessory acts as a selfie stick, a tripod, and a detachable remote controller, greatly expanding your shooting possibilities. It can remotely control up to 8 sets of Action 2, and the quick-release grip is easy to hold.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!