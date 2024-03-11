Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Air 5 keyboard folio drops to $120 (Save $80)

Everyone is on the edge of their seat this week waiting for new OLED iPads. But if you’re not planning to upgrade, all the of the fanfare at least means deals on accessories for Apple’s existing iPadOS devices. One such is the Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air 5 Keyboard Folio dropping to $119.99 shipped. It’s down from $200 and clocking in as a new all-time low on Amazon. It’s $80 off and an extra $20 below the previous offer. You can also still save on the 12.9-inch mdoel at $140, down to a new low from $230. Head below for more.

Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house Keyboard Folio, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard is compatible with Apple’s most recent iPad Air 5 – as well as previous-generation models. Packing a folio design, the accessory covers both the front and back of your device with support for Apple’s Smart Connector to power the backlit detachable keyboard and its built-in trackpad. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model.

Logitech did just debut a new way to expand your iPad or even a MacBook into a portable workstation. The new Casa Pop Up Desk includes everything you need to make an ergonomic setup anywhere, thanks to a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad that can stow away inside a folding MacBook stand that doubles as a case. We broke down the whole feature set in our launch coverage now that the hybird accessory is now shipping.

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Air 5 Keyboard features:

Do it all with Combo Touch: Four versatile use modes allow you to type, sketch, view and read without ever having to remove your iPad Air from the keyboard case. Remove the keyboard when you’re done typing for more flexibility and enjoy 50 degrees of adjustable viewing angles. This iPad keyboard case features a responsive and reliable trackpad that allows you to use the entire surface to work and perform Multi-Touch trackpad gestures. Backlit keys auto-adjust to your environment with 16 levels of brightness and a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys provide one-tap access to volume controls and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!