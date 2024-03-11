Ninja’s upgraded smart Woodfire Pro Grill and Smoker hits new $400 Amazon low ($50 off)

While you will find the standard previous-model marked down to $329.99 shipped right now, Amazon is now offering its best price on the Ninja OG951 Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker at $399.99 shipped. Regularly $450, this is one of the latest and smartest models in the brand’s lineup of outdoor electric grill and smoker combos at $50 off the going rate. Today’s deal is the first notable price drop on Amazon and a new all-time low there. It delivers on all of the same feature set as the base model, with portable grilling and real wood smoking action, but with smart functionality when connected over Bluetooth to the companion app – monitor cooking times and the temperature of “two different proteins, receive real-time notifications, and even access cooking charts.” More details below.

Alongside the integrated smart features, you’re looking at 7-in-1 versatility here with the ability to do much more than just grill (grill, BBQ smoke, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate). Leveraging the ability to use real wood chips, it can impart that smokey flavor on whatever you might be cooking across its 180 square-inch surface – 30% larger than the original Ninja outdoor grill – “that fits up to 2 full racks of ribs, 10 burgers, 4 lbs of wings, 2 7-lbs chickens, or a 10-lb brisket.”

We have seen it go for less, but if you’re looking to get into the Ninja Woodfire game without spending as much, and don’t care about the smart features and larger capacity, scope out the OG701 model at $330 instead.

Head over to our home goods hub for more deals to ready your yard for spring and upgrade your kitchen arsenal.

Ninja OG951 Woodfire Pro Connect Grill & Smoker features:

Grill, BBQ smoke, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Dehydrate with 100% real woodfire flavors all in one place. 180 square inches of cooking space—30% more than the original Ninja outdoor grill—that fits up to 2 full racks of ribs, 10 burgers, 4 lbs of wings, 2 7-lbs chickens, or a 10-lb brisket. Use the Ninja ProConnect app to pair your grill to your phone to monitor and control cook time and temp of two different proteins, receive real-time notifications, and even access cooking charts. Authentic BBQ bark and flavor—fast and easy with just ½ cup of pellets. Includes 2 built-in thermometers so you can cook 2 different protein types to 2 different doneness settings from rare to well.

