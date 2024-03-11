Sony’s high-end H9 spatial audio noise cancelling PS5/PC headset at $248 ($52 off)

Amazon is now offering the top of the line Sony INZONE H9 360 Spatial Audio Wireless Headset down at $248 shipped. Regularly $300, this is nearly 20% or $52 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This deal comes by way of Amazon’s latest Sony headphone sale and lands on par with the previous deal price. We did see a few short-lived offers over the holidays last year for less, but this is matching the best we have seen since. Head below for more details.

The Sony INZONE H9 wireless headset features an over-ear design with dual-sensor noise cancellation tech that “keeps out surrounding noise while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of important sounds in your environment.” You’ll also find a Discord-certified, flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function joined by 32 hours of wireless battery life, support for PS5 and PC as well as “personalized 360 spatial sound.”

A more affordable PlayStation-focused over-ear headset would be the new Pulse Elite Wireless Headset at $150. Described as delivering next-generation gaming audio, they ship with the PULSE Elite charging hanger, mounting plate, USB cable, and the PlayStation Link USB adapter – a device that “provides the ability to wirelessly connect to a range of devices” beyond just PS5. Just don’t expect to get the noise cancelling tech found on the high-end H9 set above. The new Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds are worth a look at $199 as well.

Sony INZONE H9 360 Spatial Audio Wireless Headset features:

Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming provides precise rival detection.

Dual Sensor Noise Canceling Technology keeps out surrounding noise while Ambient Sound Mode keeps you aware of important sounds in your environment

Soft headband cushion and synthetic leather ear pads for wearing comfort

Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function.

Game freely with wireless connectivity and low delay

Up to 32 hours of continuous gameplay from a single charge

For PC and PlayStation 5

