ESR’s new Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand with removable Apple Watch charger drops to new $72 low

Update: The black model has now dropped even lower to a new $71.99 shipped. Details below.

Just after going hands-on with the brand’s new Qi2 15W car mount, the official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its new ESR Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station from $76.49 $71.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price tag. This model landed on Amazon at $130 in the last week, but it actually carries a $90 MSRP and is now an additional 15% off. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked yet on the new ESR MagSafe stand featuring the latest Qi2 charging standard. The second-generation charging standard delivers true certified 15W power to iPhone and, in this case, sits alongside a removable Made for Apple Watch charger and wireless charging pad in the base for AirPods and the like. More details below.

The full-speed 15W MagSafe-style wireless charging for iPhone on this model is joined by an upright stand design that perches your handset up on an adjustable MagSafe pad that supports both portrait and landscape orientations. The upgraded second-generation Apple-certified Apple Watch charger neatly connects to the back of the stand but can also be removed and used elsewhere with a USB-C port. Today’s deal is available on both the white and black models.

Be sure to also check out our hands-on review of mophie’s telescoping 15W charger if you’re not sold on Qi2. But if you are looking to upgrade to the new standard, you’ll want to take a look at Anker’s new Qi2 15W MagSafe power bank as well as our roundup of the most notable new releases that came off the show floor at CES earlier this year.

ESR Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Certified Fast Charging: Officially Qi2-certified 15W MagSafe iPhone charging gives you safer, more reliable charging at faster speeds

MagSafe Charger 3 in 1: Power all 3 of your essential Apple devices together, declutter your desk or nightstand, and de-stress your daily charge at home, office and during travel. Compatible for MagSafe charging station support iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1.

Made for Apple Watch: Watch charger is officially certified. No matter how many times the watch OS is upgraded, it provides safe and reliable fast charging

Strong Magnetic Lock: 1,000 g of magnetic holding force keeps your phone powerfully in place during charging as built-in magnets in the Watch charger and AirPods charging pad ensure instant, secure alignment

