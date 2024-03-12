Ninja’s versatile countertop oven and air fryer with thermometer does it all at $250 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DCT451 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor down at $249.99 shipped. This is the regularly $350 model with the included Foodi smart meat thermometer that is now at the same price as the Double Oven without one. Coming in at $30 under our previous mention, this is a straight up $100 price drop and a match of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. If you’re looking for a new and particularly versatile countertop cooker this year, the double oven delivers baking and roasting action as well as built-in air frying, dedicated pizza settings, and dehydration action in one unit. Head below for more details.

Alongside the 12 cooking functions, this model features Ninja’s FlexDoor – a dual oven setup that can function as two separate cookers with a smaller oven on top and a larger one on the bottom. It also features the brand’s smart finish tech that ensures your entire cooking job is finished at the same time no matter what two meals you might be preparing at the time. Additional details below.

If you’re looking ahead to spring and summer cookouts, you’ll want to dive into the recent deal we spotted on Ninja’s upgraded smart Woodfire Pro Grill and Smoker. This one is now $50 off and sitting at a new Amazon all-time low alongside the standard model down at $330 shipped. All of the details are right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja DCT401 12-in-1 Double Oven features:

Creates two separate ovens. Access just the top for quick meals and snacks, or open the full door so you can cook 2 meals, 2 ways on the top and bottom. Two separate ovens prevents smells from crossing between ovens, so your flavors stay separate. Sync both independent ovens to cook 2 meals, 2 different ways that finish at the same time. Bake, broil, reheat, keep warm, bagel, and toast in the Top Rapid Oven. Air fry, convection bake, pizza, air roast, whole roast, and dehydrate in the Bottom Convection & Air Fry Oven.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!