Score some TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs at $11 a pop, 4-pack now down at $44

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
$11/ea. $44

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs for $43.99 shipped. This launched at $70 and has been bouncing between $45 and as much as $60 over the last few months. Today’s deal is $1 under our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on the 4-pack thus far – this is also $1 under our Prime Day mention last fall and the Black Friday offer. While not quite as good a per plug value, if you’re looking to bring spending down right now, the 2-pack is still selling at the discounted $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal has been live for about a month now, but is well below the nearly $40 it was fetching at the top of the year. Hit the jump for the details. 

These TP-Link plugs feature Matter support – “users are no longer tied to specific platforms” so you can easily control them alongside other Matter-supported gear, whether it’s designed for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Samsung SmartThings ecosystems. On top of that, you’ll find energy consumption monitoring here to make sure those pesky power-sucking electronics aren’t getting out of hand without you realizing it as well as voice and app control, scheduling, and timers.

While we are talking Matter, we would be remiss not to mention the brand new Govee Smart Rope Lights. Not only are they one of the latest releases out there, but we also spotted some early launch deals this morning so you can bring a set or two home at a discount. All of the details you need on those are waiting right here

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Jackery’s spring sale takes up to $1,500 off powe...
Save $124 on Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 at $676, its...
LG’s upcoming CineBeam Q smart projector now $100...
Android game and app deals: Rotaeno, Fuel Manager Pro, ...
Apple’s latest HomePod 2 with Matter and onboard ...
Get an extra 20% off lifetime access to Tykr smart stoc...
Yamaha’s 7-channel AirPlay 2 A/V receivers hits $...
Under Armour Lockdown 6 Basketball Shoes now 40% off, a...
Load more...
Show More Comments