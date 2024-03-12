Score some TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs at $11 a pop, 4-pack now down at $44

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs for $43.99 shipped. This launched at $70 and has been bouncing between $45 and as much as $60 over the last few months. Today’s deal is $1 under our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on the 4-pack thus far – this is also $1 under our Prime Day mention last fall and the Black Friday offer. While not quite as good a per plug value, if you’re looking to bring spending down right now, the 2-pack is still selling at the discounted $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal has been live for about a month now, but is well below the nearly $40 it was fetching at the top of the year. Hit the jump for the details.

These TP-Link plugs feature Matter support – “users are no longer tied to specific platforms” so you can easily control them alongside other Matter-supported gear, whether it’s designed for Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Samsung SmartThings ecosystems. On top of that, you’ll find energy consumption monitoring here to make sure those pesky power-sucking electronics aren’t getting out of hand without you realizing it as well as voice and app control, scheduling, and timers.

While we are talking Matter, we would be remiss not to mention the brand new Govee Smart Rope Lights. Not only are they one of the latest releases out there, but we also spotted some early launch deals this morning so you can bring a set or two home at a discount. All of the details you need on those are waiting right here.

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline.

