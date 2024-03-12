Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter sees launch discounts from $45 (Save 35%)

Govee just launched its new Neon Rope Light 2 and now a chance to save is already here. Via the company’s own official storefront, you can take 35% off two different lengths of lightstrip. Pricing starts at $45.50 shipped for the 9.8-foot version after code NEON2 has been applied at checkout. That’s down from the usual $70 price tag and is a new all-time low – just as you’d expect from being the first-ever price cut. The savings also carry over to the longer 16.4-foot model at $64.99 – down from $100 with that same code.

Govee’s new Neon Rope Light 2 arrives with an even more flexible design than the original, which makes it easier to make whatever fun patterns or shapes you want out of its up to 16.4-foot length. The real star of the show this time, though, is Matter support. It means you can connect the lightstrip to Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant right out of the box without needing an extra hub.

The rest of the upgrades over the original amount mainly to software features that Govee is rolling out in the companion app. There’s a Shape Mapping function that automatically converts whatever unique design you make with the Neon Rope Light 2 into a digital rendition for you to adjust the color and lighting on. You can get the full scoop over in our launch coverage, too.

If you don’t need any of the flexible design features, you can otherwise just go score yourself 100-feet of Govee smart lightstrip today while it’s down to $11. There’s also a larger package with 130-feet of LEDs down at $15 – which shares the same 50% discount as its shorter counterpart.

Govee Neon Rope Light 2 features:

Add a vibrant touch to any room with the Govee Neon Rope Light 2. Shape recognition technology allows for easy customization, while upgraded clips make bending and creating your desired shape easy. Illuminate your space with this versatile and dynamic lighting option.

