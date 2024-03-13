Save 50% on iHealth’s smart no-contact Bluetooth forehead thermometer at $10, more

Today only, Amazon is offering up 75% off iHealth gear, including smart thermometers and personal care items. One highlight here is the iHealth Smart Bluetooth Thermometer down at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20, this is a straight up 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It is also the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since the holidays last year and among the best it is has ever gone for. This is a wireless, non-touch forehead thermometer with three “ultra-sensitive sensors for next-level accuracy [with] results in just 1 second.” It also connects to the free companion app on iOS or Android to track temperature readings for the whole family “to identify fever patterns” in both adults and babies. Head below for more deals and details. 

Get accurate readings fast with the iHealth Wireless No-Touch Forehead Thermometer PT3SBT. It features 3 ultra-sensitive sensors for next-level accuracy. The infrared sensor provides precise results in just 1 second. The LED backlit display clearly shows the temperature. Connect with the free iHealth MyVitals App (for iOS and Android) to track temperatures for the whole family. The App records temperature changes in babies and adults to identify fever patterns. The iHealth PT3SBT as a Smart Bluetooth thermometer stores up to 100 readings in the app. Monitor your family’s health by tracking temperatures over time. The intuitive single-button control and no-touch design make the iHealth thermometer extremely easy to use. It can take accurate temperature readings from 1.18 inches away from the center of the forehead, so it’s ideal for adults and children. The gentle vibration and backlit display also make it perfect for night-time measurements.

