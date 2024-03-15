Amazon Instant Pot sale up to 30% off: Smart Wi-Fi multi-cooker, accessories, more from $10

Alongside the rest of this week’s highlight kitchen and cooking deals in our home goods hub, Amazon has launched a new Instant Pot sale with up to 30% in savings. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your multi-cooker or air fryer, there are a series of notable deals on tap starting from $80 shipped. On top of that, for folks who may have already invested in an Instant Pot cooker, there are a host of add-on accessories marked down with deals starting from just over $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, including silicone left over lids, tempered class lids, extra inner pots, and more. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Amazon Instant Pot sale:

Over in our home goods hub, you’ll also find notable deals on the popular Breville espresso machines with built-in bean grinders and hundreds of dollars in savings. Pricing kicks off at $560 with as much as $300 in savings. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Instant Pot 6.5-qt. 13-in-1 Duo Crisp Ultimate features:

Pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, roaster, mini oven, broiler, dehydrator, yogurt maker, sous vide and bread proofing. From the makers of the best-selling Duo series comes a pressure cooker and air fryer combo, with removable air fryer cover. Includes WIFI and step-by-step cooking that both controls and monitors your food. Pairs with Alexa, Google Assistant and iOS.

