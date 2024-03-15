Up your coffee game with a Breville espresso machine and built-in grinder at $560 ($140 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsBest BuyBreville
$140 off $560

Joining some ongoing deals below, both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) at $559.95 shipped. Regularly $700, this is a solid $140 price drop from the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since last summer went it landed at $550 for a limited time. Ready to take your morning and after-dinner espresso game to new heights, this machine also looks fantastic up on the countertop if you ask me. Coming with that brushed stainless steel exterior these brewers are known for, it features a 15-bar Italian pump, 25-shot capacity for serving guests or the whole family, preset 1- and 2-cup shot volumes, a cup warming tray, and a 67-ounce water tank. You’ll also find an integrated bean grinder on the top so you don’t have buy one separately. Head below for more details and additional Breville Barista deals. 

This week’s Breville Barista espresso machine deals:

***Note: Just about all of these deals are matched at both Best Buy and Amazon and come in various colorways. 

While it might not look quite as impressive on the countertop, an even easier way to bring some delicious espresso action home is with a Nespresso single-serve machine. And Amazon is now offering Nespresso’s VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee machine and Aeroccino frother down at $175 from the regular $249 price tag. For folks in the K-Cup ecosystem, dive into Amazon’s ongoing coffee pod sale where you’ll find various flavors at $0.25 per cup

Breville The Barista Express BES870XL features:

Breville The Barista Express BES870XL 25-Shot Espresso Maker:Need a pick-me up? Make espresso or an espresso-based beverage using this maker, which features a 15-bar Italian pump and 25-shot capacity for reliable performance. Low-pressure pre-infusion expands grinds gently to deliver even extraction. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Breville

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s GaNPrime PowerCore 65W plugs into the wal...
Android game and app deals: Despotism 3k, 911 Operator,...
Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air starts from $999 a...
Get your wishlist out, the Steam spring sale has thousa...
elago’s Macintosh-themed MagSafe charging stand drops...
Amazon Instant Pot sale up to 30% off: Smart Wi-Fi mult...
ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5s 12K resin 3D printer hits $400...
The cozy lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip is now 58%...
Load more...
Show More Comments