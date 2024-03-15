Up your coffee game with a Breville espresso machine and built-in grinder at $560 ($140 off)

Joining some ongoing deals below, both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL) at $559.95 shipped. Regularly $700, this is a solid $140 price drop from the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since last summer went it landed at $550 for a limited time. Ready to take your morning and after-dinner espresso game to new heights, this machine also looks fantastic up on the countertop if you ask me. Coming with that brushed stainless steel exterior these brewers are known for, it features a 15-bar Italian pump, 25-shot capacity for serving guests or the whole family, preset 1- and 2-cup shot volumes, a cup warming tray, and a 67-ounce water tank. You’ll also find an integrated bean grinder on the top so you don’t have buy one separately. Head below for more details and additional Breville Barista deals.

This week’s Breville Barista espresso machine deals:

***Note: Just about all of these deals are matched at both Best Buy and Amazon and come in various colorways.

While it might not look quite as impressive on the countertop, an even easier way to bring some delicious espresso action home is with a Nespresso single-serve machine. And Amazon is now offering Nespresso’s VertuoPlus Deluxe coffee machine and Aeroccino frother down at $175 from the regular $249 price tag. For folks in the K-Cup ecosystem, dive into Amazon’s ongoing coffee pod sale where you’ll find various flavors at $0.25 per cup.

Breville The Barista Express BES870XL features:

Breville The Barista Express BES870XL 25-Shot Espresso Maker:Need a pick-me up? Make espresso or an espresso-based beverage using this maker, which features a 15-bar Italian pump and 25-shot capacity for reliable performance. Low-pressure pre-infusion expands grinds gently to deliver even extraction.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!